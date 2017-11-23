Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

The Gujarat government banned the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Padmavati’ with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claiming it was “hurting sentiments” of the Rajput community and would not be screened in the poll-bound state in view of law and order concerns.

The Gujarat government banned the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Padmavati’ with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claiming it was “hurting sentiments” of the Rajput community and would not be screened in the poll-bound state in view of law and order concerns.

A notification banning the film’s release was issued by the information and broadcasting department of the state. “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of the section 6 of the Gujarat Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 2004, the government of Gujarat hereby imposes ban on Hindi feature film “Padmavati” produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions Pvt Ltd within the jurisdiction of the state of Gujarat,” the notification read.

Hardik Patel pledges support to Congress in Gujarat polls

Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel pledged his support to the Congress for the Gujarat Assembly elections, in a major fillip to the party’s bid to sew up a new caste combination to wrest the state from the BJP after being out of power for 22 years. The 24-year-old Patel, who was playing cat and mouse game with the Congress for the last few weeks, declared that his Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) will back the main opposition party after the latter accepted its demand for reservation for the Patel community.

INDIA GES 2017, a testament to strong US-India friendship, says Ivanka Trump

President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump said today that she was looking forward to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad, asserting that the event was a testament to the “strong friendship” between India and the US. Ivanka, 36, will lead a high-powered American delegation of officials, women entrepreneurs and businessmen for the three-day summit starting on November 28.

It will be attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs from 170 countries and would have around 350 participants from the US, a large number of whom are Indian-Americans. Ivanka would deliver the keynote address at the summit, which would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pakistan judicial body orders release of Hafiz Saeed

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed will soon walk free after a Pakistani judicial body ordered his release from house arrest, in a setback to India’s efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. The banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah head, who carries a bounty of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities, has been under detention since January this year. Rejecting the government’s plea to extend his detention for another three months, the Judicial Review Board of Punjab province comprising judges of the Lahore High Court unanimously ordered Saeed’s release on the completion of his 30-day house arrest which will expire tomorrow.

Woman passenger confronts Union Minister KJ Alphons over flight delay

Union minister K J Alphons was confronted by an enraged woman passenger at the Imphal airport over the delay in her Kolkata-bound flight she was taking to rush to Patna to attend a funeral of her relative. Alphons said he was not responsible for the delay of the flight due to VVIP security protocol after a video footage of the passenger identified as a lady doctor arguing and directing her ire at him on seeing the minister at the Imphal airport went viral. The video of the incident that happened yesterday showed the woman complaining to Alphons about the flight being delayed due to VIP movement.

Moto X4 priced at Rs 22999 has great features, solid design

Old timers will recall the Motorola Razr, the hugely popular flip phone back in the mid 2000s. This device was a massive seller and I personally believe that, except for the Apple iPhone, no mobile device has generated more buzz than the Motorola Razr. People still ponder whether this iconic flip-phone will stage a comeback. Motorola Mobility was acquired by China’s Lenovo Group in 2015. However, there’s a reason why people still love Motorola devices—they are attractive to look at, have a great design and a good mix of hardware and software, and deliver splendid performance. The newly-launched Moto x4 has all the ingredients to become a best-seller too. We got the Sterling Blue—it is also available in Super Black colour variant—trial unit for evaluation. Crafted to perfection, the new device brings style into sharper focus.