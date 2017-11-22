Morning news bulletin: Track latest stories

The Congress’ youth wing circulated a meme about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘chaiwala’ past, provoking a backlash from the BJP. (IE image)

Youth Congress meme on PM Narendra Modi’s chaiwala past kicks up storm

In a potentially self-damaging act ahead of the Gujarat polls, the Congress’ youth wing circulated a meme about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘chaiwala’ past, provoking a backlash from the BJP, and prompting a red-faced Congress to distance from it. The meme that unleashed a political firestorm contained photograph of Modi, US president Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May engaged in a conversation. Modi is seen telling the two leaders about the opposition’s memes targeting him. He mispronounces the word as “mainmain”. Trump corrects him, saying the word is pronounced as “meem”, while May tells him to go and sell tea.

Modi like Brahma, only he knows when Parliament will be summoned: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge likened him to “Brahma, the creator”, who controls everything, and said he alone knows when the winter session of Parliament will be convened. Targeting the prime minister over the delay in summoning Parliament, he alleged that democracy has suffered a “big jolt” under the Modi government. “I have talked to many ministers, the Speaker, Lok Sabha Secretary General, but no one knows the dates of Parliament session. Only one man knows and they call him Brahma, the creator. That’s why till Brahma orders, we won’t know the dates (of Parliament session),” Kharge told reporters.

Onion prices rising, get set for higher shopping bills

Onion prices are on the rise due to the late arrival of the new crop and the depleting stock of stored summer onions with farmers and traders. Modal prices touched Rs 3,000 per quintal on Tuesday at Lasalgaon, country’s largest wholesale market for the bulb with arrivals dropping to about 8,500 quintals. On Monday, arrivals were slightly higher at 10,480 quintals with modal onion prices touching Rs 3,100 per quintal. Last week, average onion prices were Rs 3,200 per quintal. The average wholesale onion prices increased by 25% in five days from Rs 2,561 per quintal on Monday to Rs 3,200 per quintal at Lasalgaon APMC on Friday due to rise in demand.

Fortis case: Haryana government orders probe; hospital refutes charge

The Haryana government ordered a probe into an allegation that Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon overcharged the family of a seven-year-old girl, who died of dengue, hours after the Centre asked it to initiate an urgent inquiry into the case. The private hospital has denied the charge, saying the patient’s kin was informed about the bill on a daily basis. State Health Minister Anil Vij said a senior officer would investigate the case. Directions have been issued to the officer to submit the probe report at the earliest so that strict action could be taken against the guilty, he said.

Kerala HC orders ‘S Durga’ screening at IFFI, director calls it victory for democracy

The Kerala High Court ordered that the Malayalam film “S Durga” be screened at the ongoing IFFI in Goa, days after the information and broadcasting ministry dropped the movie from the Indian Panorama section.

A delighted Sanal Kumar Sasisdharan, the director of the film, said the court’s ruling was a victory of “cinema and democracy”. The decision was also welcomed by several jury members of the Indian Panorama section as well as sections of the Kerala film industry.