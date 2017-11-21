Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed a petition seeking the deletion of certain “objectionable” scenes from Bollywood movie ‘Padmavati’, terming it “premature”, even as the controversy over the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama raged on.

Mamata Banerjee, Congress slam Centre over leaking of Aadhaar data

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today denounced the central government over the Aadhaar data leak even as the Congress demanded that Prime Minister immediately resign over the lapse. CM Banerjee told reporters here that Aadhaar details being leaked out was “alarming”, and could be dangerous for individuals and society. “We do not know why such acts are taking place. We already have the PAN card, voter ID card. But I believe what is taking place in the name of the Aadhaar card will be dangerous for any individual and society,” she said.

80-year-old man complains of breathlessness on board Air India flight, help comes quick

Alert flight attendants, doctors and a family of paramedics travelling on an Air India flight from Delhi to Birmingham in the UK came to the rescue of an 80-year-old passenger after he complained of breathlessness. One of the cabin crew members saw the elderly passenger, a heart patient, lying unconscious in his seat mid-way to Birmingham on Sunday and alerted other flight attendants, an airline source said. The flight attendants sought medical assistance on the public announcement system, and a family of three paramedics and three other doctors travelling as passengers helped to bring the situation under control.

Padmavati controversy: SC dissmisses plea; BJP showcauses leader who offered Rs 10 cr bounty

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed a petition seeking the deletion of certain “objectionable” scenes from Bollywood movie ‘Padmavati’, terming it “premature”, even as the controversy over the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama raged on. A Haryana BJP leader, who offered a bounty of Rs 10 crore to anyone beheading Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone, got a showcause notice from his party while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh joined the chorus against “distortion of history”. Chouhan even announced a ‘Rashtramata Padmavati Award’ for those doing outstanding work for the protection of women. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi said the censor board was trying to come up with a “balanced” decision but needed time and space for it.

Ayodhya issue: Shia board offers to give up land, wants mosque in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board yesterday proposed relinquishing its right over the disputed land in Ayodhya, and building a ‘masjid-e-aman” in Lucknow to resolve the Ram janmabhoomi-Babri masjid tangle, a move rejected by the Muslim protagonists involved in the protracted legal feud. The board, which is the ‘mutawalli’ (caretaker) of the Babri Mosque, has proposed giving up its right over the land in Ayodhya, and a draft for resolving the issue, prepared by the Shia Waqf Board, has been submitted in the Supreme Court on November 18, its chairman Wasim Rizvi told reporters.

Relief for Indian IT sector, US H1B visa wage hikes for techies will not get implemented soon

The proposal in the US Congress to increase the wages of the H-1B visa holders from the current level of $60,000 to $90,000 with a view to prevent the outsourcing of American jobs, has to pass several stages before it can become a law. The Protect and Grow American Jobs Act introduced by the Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet Subcommittee chairman Darrell Issa is in the Congress. After the discussion, it has to be passed by the House, then the Senate, and finally, it has to get the nod from the President before it becomes law.

Jaypee Wish Town Noida homebuyers toughen stance, take this big step

A consortium of associations consisting of around 2,500 flat buyers of Jaypee Wish Town at Noida has filed an application with the Supreme Court seeking a forensic audit of Jaypee Infratech (JIL) and Jaiprakash Associates (JAL). Homebuyers have claimed that Jaiprakash Associates has diverted over `10,000 crore from its subsidiary Jaypee Infratech, which is under an insolvency process, in construction of Yamuna Expressway and other real estate projects. The application was filed by law firm Trilegal in the SC on behalf of the homebuyers. Homebuyers had appointed ASA Financial Services (ASA) to undertake diligence of publically available accounts of Jaypee Infratech.