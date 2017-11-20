Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

The Congress yesterday released its first list of 77 candidates for phase one of the Gujarat Assembly poll with senior leaders from the state, Arjun Modhwadia and Shaktisinh Gohil, getting tickets for the crucial election.

Top News Modi government cancels Israeli missile deal worth $500-million, reason will make you feel proud

Congress releases first list of candidates for Gujarat polls

Padmavati’ release deferred; threats, protests continue

The makers of the movie ‘Padmavati’ today deferred its release from the slated December 1, even as protests and threats over the period drama, which finds itself mired in a major controversy, continued unabated. A fringe group targeted actress Deepika Padukone, announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone “burning her alive”, a matter, which the police said, it was looking into. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, meanwhile, said that the film would not be allowed to be released in the state unless its “controversial portions” were removed. The widespread protests, including threats, over the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film seemed to have led to the launch of the film getting deferred.

Shashi Tharoor uses Miss World’s surname to attack govt over demonetisation, draws NCW ire

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s attempt to attack the Centre over demonetisation using the surname of new Miss World Manushi Chhillar backfired today with the National Commission for Women deciding to summon him over his “derogatory” remark. Condemning Tharoor’s comment, the NCW also demanded that he should apologise for allegedly degrading the achievement of Chhillar. Tharoor apologised over his remark, which, he said was a “light-hearted” comment and also praised Chhillar. However, it was not clear if he apologised after the NCW took serious view of the tweet.

UP govt committed to establishing rule of law: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that his government was committed to establishing the rule of law and claimed that there were “no communal clashes” in the state in the past eight months. Under previous state governments, there were “riots every week” and they also failed to nab the rioters, the chief minister said addressing a public meeting here ahead of the local body polls. “In the past eight months, there have been no communal clashes in the state. When the BJP came to power, there was anarchy and ‘gunda raj’ in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Gionee M7 Power priced at Rs 16,999 in India; smartphone packs a punch

China-based Xiaomi now shares the top position along with Samsung in India’s smartphone market. Lenovo-Motorola combine, Vivo and Oppo are in an overdrive to strengthen their respective market positions. Few are aware that Gionee was the first handset maker from mainland China to make a foray into the Indian market in 2012. Of late, it may have been somewhat edged out by some of the new entrants, however its devices continue to dazzle Indian customers.