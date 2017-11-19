Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Gujarat assembly elections: BJP releases second list of 36 candidates for Gujarat polls

The BJP today released its second list of 36 candidates for the next month’s Gujarat assembly polls.

Twelve sitting MLAs, including one minister, were not given tickets in the list. The party has announced 106 candidates for elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. Today’s list has 12 candidates from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, while two Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. There are two Patel candidates in this list. A Patel community outfit, led by Hardik Patel, has been vociferously demanding reservation for Patidar community. Hardik has made overtures to the Congress after taking an aggressive stand against the ruling BJP. Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Wadhvani (Naroda constituency in Ahmedabad) has been dropped by the BJP in the list. The name of parliamentary secretary Samjhi Chauhan (Chotila assembly segment in Surendranagar district) also does not figure.

India’s Manushi Chhillar is Miss World 2017

India’s Manushi Chhillar won the coveted Miss World 2017 crown at a grand event in China, bringing to an end the country’s dry spell of 17 years at the top pageant contest. The 20-year-old from Haryana, who is a medical student, edged out top five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico at the event, which saw participation from 118 countries. Chhillar was presented the crown by Stephanie Del Valle, the last year’s Miss World winner from Puerto Rico at an event held at a resort in the coastal city of Sanya. “Thank you, everyone, for your constant love, support, and prayers. This one’s for India,” Chhillar wrote on her official Twitter handle.

The first and the second runners-up were Miss England Stephanie Hill and Miss Mexico Andrea Meza at the event, which was televised live globally. In the top five round, Chhillar was asked which profession according to her deserved the highest salary.

5 militants gunned down, IAF Garud commando killed in encounter in J-K’s Bandipora

Five militants were gunned down in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday in an encounter in which a Garud commando of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was also killed, a defence spokesperson said. Security forces cordoned off and launched a search operation in Chandergeer village in Hajin area of the district after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. The search operation resulted in an encounter when the militants hiding there fired on the search party of the security forces, who retaliated. “Five terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Hajin,” Srinagar-based Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said here.

Economy is not out of wood despite rating upgrade: Manmohan

The NDA government should not be “lured into false belief” that the economy is out of the wood, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said, reacting to the Moody’s upgradation of India’s sovereign credit rating.

The US-based agency upped India’s rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed its rating outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘positive’, saying the reforms will help stabilise rising levels of debt. “I am glad that Moody’s has done what they have done but we must not be, I think, lured into false belief that we are out of the wood,” he said, reacting to a query on Moody’s rating, here.

Ex-model claims husband forced her to convert to Islam

A former model has alleged that her husband put pressure on her to convert to Islam and when she resisted he physically assaulted her and asked her to leave the house. Police said it was investigating the angle of ‘love jihad’ and a case was registered against her husband and his friend, whom she alleged had molested her. The 42-year-old woman, at a press conference in suburban Bandra yesterday, showed injury marks, which she claimed, were inflicted by her husband when she refused to change her religion. A video in which she was crying and levelling allegations against her husband also went viral on the social media. It also contained the statement given to the police.