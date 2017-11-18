Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

The foster mother of 3-year-old Indian girl Sherin Mathews found dead in a culvert in Dallas has been arrested and charged with child abandonment, with police alleging that the Indian-American couple left the toddler in the kitchen alone and went out for dinner.

Sherin Mathew’s foster mom arrested in US for endangering a child

The foster mother of 3-year-old Indian girl Sherin Mathews found dead in a culvert in Dallas has been arrested and charged with child abandonment, with police alleging that the Indian-American couple left the toddler in the kitchen alone and went out for dinner. Sini Ann Mathews and husband Wesley Mathews went out for dinner with their 3-year-old biological daughter October 6, the night before Sherin was reported missing by her adoptive father.

Sherin’s adoptive father, Wesley has already been arrested and charged with injury to a child, a felony charge. He is now in jail with a USD 1 million bond. The crime is punishable with up to 99 years in prison.

The couple from Kerala, allegedly left Sherin alone in the kitchen because she refused to drink her milk, police in Richardson, Texas said yesterday. The 35-year-old mother was arrested yesterday when she turned herself in at the Richardson City Jail, escorted by her attorney.

Allegations relating to Rafale deal shameful: Nirmala Sitharaman

Terming the Congress’ allegations about Rafale fighter jet deal as “shameful”, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today these amounted to “disservice” to the armed forces, in first firm rebuttal of the charges levelled by the main opposition party. Sitharaman said the cost of each aircraft along with weapon systems was much lower than what was negotiated by the UPA government. She alleged that the indecision of the previous UPA governments to procure the combat jets “potentially compromised” national security interests. She said the inter-governmental agreement with France for “emergency” procurement was struck duly following a transparent procedure and after clearance by the Cabinet Committee on Security. “These allegations are shameful…The deal was finalised following a transparent procedure,” Sitharaman told a press conference.

Padmvati row: Fresh protests in Raj, Chittor Fort entry blocked

Rajasthan was today rocked by fresh protests against period drama Padmavati with protestors blocking entry to the Chittor Fort and burning effigies of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali even as more political leaders joined the chorus against the movie’s release. Members of the Sarv Samaj Sanghthan, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, picketed at the entrance of the fort, a UNESCO world heritage site which houses Padmini’s Palace, demanding a ban on the controversial film. Shri Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi said in Bengaluru that if the film was not banned, the organisation would intensify its agitation across the country.

Wailing mother’s plea compels young LeT militant to surrender

Pleas of a wailing mother and passionate appeal from his father finally compelled college student Arshid Majid Khan, an obsessed footballer, to surrender before security agencies today, barely days after he joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit, officials said. Twenty-year-old Khan walked into an Army camp quietly after videos of his mother Ayesha and his father appealing to him to return home started circulating on social media. Khan appeared before the Army camp in the middle of the night and surrendered. He was taken to the headquarters of Victor Force, an Army unit engaged in countering militancy in South Kashmir, at Awantipora, 33 kms from here.

NGT lifts ban on construction in Delhi-NCR, entry of trucks

In a breather to real estate developers, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) today lifted the ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR after noting improvement in the city’s ambient air quality, and allowed the entry of trucks to the national capital. The green panel, however, refused to lift the ban on industrial activities causing pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region. “The prohibitory directions issued by the tribunal vide its previous two orders particularly in relation to construction activity would stand vacated. “All the other directions in relation to emission from the industries, burning of waste and crop residue shall continue to be enforced on the basis of precautionary principle,” a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said.

HC grants interim stay on pleas of Chidambaram, family on IT notice

The Madras High Court today granted interim stay on petitions filed by former Union minister P Chidambaram and his family seeking quashing of a notice issued under the Income Tax Act for reopening of the assessment for the year 2010-11. Chidambaram’s family had earlier got a reprieve from the high court in connection with reopening of the IT assessment for 2009-’10. The petitions challenging the notice issued by assistant commissioner of Income Tax, Chennai for reopening of the assessment for 2010-11 came up before Justice T S Sivagnanam. The judge, in his order, said, “In the light of the fact in respect of the previous assessment years the petitioners challenged reopening proceedings with identical facts were involved and that this court allowed the said writ petitions, the petitioners have made out prima facie case for grant of interim stay.