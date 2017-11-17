Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who has offered to mediate in the Ayodhya dispute, today met various people and claimed to have received “very good and positive signs” from both the communities even though the stakeholders in the case were less hopeful.

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who has offered to mediate in the Ayodhya dispute, today met various people and claimed to have received “very good and positive signs” from both the communities even though the stakeholders in the case were less hopeful. “I am not here to give a solution to this issue… I want people to come together and find a solution… and I found very positive response from both the communities…,” Ravi Shankar told reporters later. “I would like to appeal to you to please have some patience… give some time… 2 or 3 months please give some time… let people of both communities think…,” he said. He said it is a Herculean task and he will meet all type of people. “We will need everyone’s cooperation for this.”

Padmavati: Citing ‘Surpanakha’ episode, Karni Sena threatens Deepika, cops beef up her security

The controversy over Bollywood film ‘Padmavati’ took an ugly turn today as a leader of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena cited Ramayana’s Surpanakha nose-chopping incident and warned her against “inciting” sentiments. Reacting to the development, the Mumbai police soon stepped up actor’s security. Meanwhile, protests were held in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, against the movie, which is slated to be released on December 1.

Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan also joined the chorus of voices against the film and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban it, saying it hurt religious sentiments.

Trucks enter city as LG lifts ban; pollution spike likely on Sat

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Delhi breathed relatively easy as air quality remained outside the ‘severe plus’ category for the third day straight, prompting authorities to withdraw the ban on entry of trucks and restore parking fees to usual rates. The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority lifted the ban on construction activities as well but Lt Governor Anil Baijal kept it in abeyance as the matter was pending with the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The NGT, which had separately issued an order banning entry of trucks (except those carrying essential commodities), has posted the matter for hearing tomorrow.

SC clears deck for Friday release of film ‘based’ on Kejriwal

“An Insignificant Man”, billed by the makers as a film based on the life of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, would hit the screens tomorrow as the Supreme Court today dismissed a plea seeking a stay on its release saying freedom of speech and expression was “sacrosanct”. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that any film, theatre, drama or novel was a creation of art and courts should not crucify rights of an expressive mind.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Nachiketa Walhekar, who allegedly threw ink at Kejriwal in 2013. He has claimed that he has been depicted as a convict in the movie despite the fact that trial in that matter was still pending.

Free LPG scheme: 18 months after PM Modi launched Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, very few drop out

A year and half after the launch of the Modi government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), the average rate of LPG cylinder refills by the beneficiaries stands at an annual 3.7 per connection issued. Though this is lower than the national average of around 7.5 refills annually for 2016-17, analysts said the PMUY refill rate doesn’t indicate any unravelling of the scheme. Among the states, while Gujarat, Bihar and Uttarakhand are among the top with more than 4 cylinder refills a year, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have witnessed less than three refills a year per connection. PMUY was launched in May 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and aims to put 5 crore LPG connections within three years in the kitchens of women belonging to the below-poverty-line (BPL) households as per the Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011 data. The scheme has been a success as more than 3 crore connections have already been issued.

When is the right time to buy a house? 5 amazing power points for every person

This is a great time to buy a home. Interest rates on home loans have been trending downwards for over three years. There are expectations that the rates will fall further. Recently, State Bank of India reduced its home loan rate to 8.30%. Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) has come into play to protect the interests of home buyers. And a broader slow-down in the real estate market means there are good deals abound. But this still leaves us with the all-important question: is this a great time for you? Let’s examine some thoughts that help you make the shift from renting to buying.