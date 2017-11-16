Morning news bulletin: Track latest stories

The Uttar Pradesh government apprised the Centre that the release of Bollywood film “Padmavati” on December 1 will pose a law and order problem for the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government apprised the Centre that the release of Bollywood film “Padmavati” on December 1 will pose a law and order problem for the state. In a letter written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, UP Principal Secretary (Home), Arvind Kumar said the Censor board should be apprised about the public resentment over the alleged distortion of facts in the movie.

Air quality remained outside the ‘severe plus’ category and if the trend prevails till tomorrow, emergency measures such ban on construction and entry of trucks may be lifted. The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, a Supreme Court-appointed panel, said it may withdraw all the measures enforced under the ‘severe plus’ or emergency category of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) if pollution remains under control.

After his “PoK belongs to Pakistan” remark last week, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah made another controversial statement saying Pakistan was “not weak and not wearing bangles to allow India to take that part of Jammu and Kashmir under its occupation”. Addressing party workers in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the former chief minister said, “How long shall we keep saying that (PoK) is our part? It (PoK) is not their father’s share. That (PoK) is Pakistan and this (J-K) is India.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar resolved to put in “sustained efforts” to check pollution and discussed measures to ensure smog does not envelop the national capital in the winter of 2018. Kejriwal held a nearly 90-minute meeting at Khattar’s residence here and it primarily centred around air pollution and stubble burning that is a major contributory factor to smog, which has engulfed the national capital and parts of Haryana and Punjab over the past nearly two weeks.

Flush with the fresh round of funding, Flipkart and its group entity eBay India have reduced sellers’ commission rates, effective this month. The latest move is also likely to incentivize sellers in Flipkart and eBay India to increase discounts on the online marketplaces, and thereby, attract more customers. While Flipkart has reduced its commission rates for certain items such as T-shirts, books, mobile cases and covers and others in an attempt to cash in on the huge demand for low-value products, eBay India has slashed its insertion fee to zero.

Indian students spending $6.54 billion in 2016-17 in the US should do a lot to assuage president Donald Trump who is worried about the $20 billion trade deficit his country has with India. More so when you consider that, in 2016, Indian tourists spent another $13 billion in the US—over the last decade, a US government fact sheet points out, Indian students contributed $31 billion to the US economy. This is only the US, when you add up what Indian students spend overseas each year, it adds up to more than $10 billion. That number should, however, set off alarm bells in the Indian establishment since such spending is not just a huge drain on the country’s forex reserves, it is several times greater than the central government’s budget for higher education for all universities and colleges.