Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

21 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) had been in the red in all years in the decade to FY16 and made a total loss of Rs 70,000 crore in the period. (IE image)

Public sector enterprises awash in red, loss at Rs 70,000 cr; 70 pct of this blamed on Air India

While a clear-cut policy for closure of perennially loss-making public sector units and redeployment of their assets/privatisation is yet to be spelt out by the government, these units continue to be an inexorable drain on the exchequer. According to data reviewed by FE, 21 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) had been in the red in all years in the decade to FY16 and made a total loss of Rs 70,000 crore in the period. Nearly 70% of these losses were that of Air India. The situation worsened in FY14-FY16 with 43 CPSEs reporting combined losses of Rs 53,000 crore during the three-year period, with a large chunk of these contributed by BSNL (Rs 19,132 crore), Air India (Rs 15,975 crore) and Hindustan Photo Films (Rs 6,512 crore).

Gold demand in India: Here is what killed the craze for the yellow metal

Given how global growth prospects are looking a lot firmer than in the past, and even Europe looks more stable now, it is not surprising that demand for gold has been trending downwards for some time and is now at an eight-year low, according to data from the World Gold Council. Down to just 915 tonnes in the quarter ending September 2017, this level was last seen in the September quarter of 2009—in even the June quarter of 2016, demand was a robust 1,270 tonnes.

GST impact on infrastructure: New tax takes toll on award of road, railways, power projects

The value of projects awarded to build roads, railways, mining infrastructure, irrigation systems, water supply systems and power transmission lines fell 20.5% year-on-year to Rs 1.38 lakh crore in April-October 2017. This was even as the amount for which tendering took place rose 2.1% y-o-y to Rs 4.24 lakh crore during the seven-month period. Industry executives and experts said the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) slowed award of infrastructure projects during this period.

Pioneer AVH-Z5090 BT Car Multimedia System priced at Rs 29,999 entertains, even makes phone calls

Back in the 1980s, a typical Indian middle-class family would cherish weekend long drives in its Ambassador and Fiat cars. Some of these automobiles even boasted of cassette players, playing out loud Hindi film songs, thereby adding to the excitement and enjoyment during such outings. Many among us used to be thoroughly disappointed whenever these rudimentary (if I may put it that way) music systems malfunctioned, primarily due to the excessive summer heat.