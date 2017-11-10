Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Ryan student confessed to crime in front of his father: CBI

The Class 11 student of Ryan International School, apprehended by the CBI for allegedly killing a seven-year-old student, has confessed to his crime in front of his father and an independent witness, the agency has claimed before a juvenile court here. To corroborate the 16-year-old student’s statement, CBI sleuths took him to a “certain place” today, the first day of his three-day remand. A special crime team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is questioning him, remained tight-lipped about the exercise, saying it could affect the probe. The juvenile court in Gurgaon yesterday sent the student to three days’ CBI custody. He is being kept at the Sewa Kutir, a child welfare home, at Kingsway Camp, from where he was brought to the CBI headquarters in Delhi at 10.45 in the morning.

Odd-even in Delhi for 5 days from Monday; women, bikers exempt

The odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from November 13 as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming level of pollution in the city, the state government announced today.

The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will be exemption for women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles carrying children in school uniforms, besides VVIPs, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. “The exemptions will be similar as last year and there is no need for people to panic,” he told reporters, adding that CNG vehicles having valid stickers would be exempt.

After 7th Pay Commission benefit, Centre has more good news, house building advance for staff hiked

In a bid to give a fillip to the housing sector, the government has raised the maximum amount that a Central government employee can borrow from the government for house-building to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 7.5 lakh earlier. It has also increased the amount that a Central government employee can borrow for home expansion to 34 months of basic pay to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh from Rs 1.8 lakh earlier. The Centre’s current staff strength is about 50 lakh. Further, the cost ceiling limit of the house which an employee can construct or purchase with borrowing from the government has been raised to Rs 1 crore, with a provision of upward revision of 25% in deserving cases. Earlier it was Rs 30 lakh.

Setback for IT industry as hub Bengaluru gets first trade union after Karnataka government goes back on stand

At a time when the information technology (IT) sector is hiring fewer people, companies in Bengaluru will have to deal with a recognised trade union. The Karnataka state IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has received its registration from the State Labour Commission under the Trade Union Act, 1926, and the Karnataka Trade Unions Regulations, 1958. The state government had earlier indicated it was not in favour of trade unionism in the sector. Karnataka goes to the polls in 2018; the state is currently ruled by the Congress which came to power in mid-2013. In 2014, the state government under Section 14 of the Industrial Employment (Standing Order) Act, 1946, had exempted the IT industry on certain requirements like formation of a union for a period of five years. TV Mohandas Pai, former board member and HR head of Infosys, told FE the Karnataka government has broken its promise. “It had said union activities will not be allowed in the IT sector. Now Bengaluru’s image will be hurt and Karnataka will be affected as existing companies will think twice before expanding,” Pai said.

Mumbai property sales crisis: Homebuyers snub 3.5 lakh flats in city; here is why

More than half the registered apartments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) of 6.7 lakh or approximately 3.5 lakh homes have not found buyers so far, according to data on the MahaRERA website. If the inventory appears bigger than that estimated by consultancy firms that pegged it at close to 1.4 lakh units in 2016, that’s because their surveys were limited. The information from MahaRERA, industry experts say, would be more comprehensive. The high inventory levels could be one reason prices of residential property have been by and large stable, experts say, pointing out that developers are looking for more affordable locations. New launches have lost some momentum in the last six months with the new rules coming into force.

Free LPG cylinder scheme spins-off this massive benefit; see storm it cooked up

The Narendra Modi government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), which has provided more than 3 crore liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections to poor households over the last one and a half years, has had a multiplier effect on the manufacturers of equipment such as cylinders, pressure regulators, stoves and tubing — most of which fall in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment. The number of cylinder makers across the country in 2014-15 was 102, which has gone up to 146 in 2016-17 and this industry’s turnover has surged from Rs 3,491 crore to Rs 5,258 crore during the period. Similarly, the number of stove manufacturers has gone up from 39 to 45 and the corresponding increase in turnover has been from Rs 2,253 crore to Rs 2,728 crore.