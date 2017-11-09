Morning news bulletin: Track latest stories

Prices of air tickets soared on Wednesday with a Jet Airways ticket from Delhi to Mumbai available for Rs 1,05,000 after the closure of one runway at Delhi airport.

Prices of air tickets soared on Wednesday with a Jet Airways ticket from Delhi to Mumbai available for Rs 1,05,000 after the closure of one runway at Delhi airport and rising air pollution levels in the National Capital Region resulted in some flights being cancelled. Tickets for flights on Thursday were priced at Rs 60,502 and for Friday at Rs 45,039. Mumbai-based no-frills airline GoAir was charging Rs 43,518 for a flight at 2150 hours from Delhi. The heightened pollution and resultant low visibility meant fewer flights can take off from the capital.

Demonetisation anniversary: BJP vs Congress fight overwhelms note ban anniversary

While the Opposition observed the first anniversary of the scrapping of Rs 1,000 and old Rs 500 currency notes on Wednesday as a “black day” to highlight the pain it inflicted on the masses and small industries, and the job losses and GDP growth slowdown it caused for no commensurate gains, the government and BJP unapologetically celebrated the occasion, the latter as “anti-black money day.” The day saw a heightening of a verbal slugfest over the note ban between government managers and the critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Oppo F5 priced at Rs 19,990 to go on sale from November 9; handset is classy

Artificial intelligence (AI)seems to be the flavour of the season. While Sony is trending with its new artificial-intelligence-powered dog, complete with puppy eyes, Oppo has grabbed the limelight for integrating this niche technology into its newly launched device, Oppo F5. The device retails for Rs 19,990 and comes in two colour variants – Gold and Black Edition – and will go on sale from November 9, available both online and offline. The AI Beauty technology in F5 is designed to personalise beautification for subjects on a selfie image.

Beware! Cracked smartphone screen can leave you open to attack by hackers; here is how

Broke your smartphone’s screen? Going for a cheap fix at your local repair shop? Beware, hackers can install a malicious chip and steal your data! Sounds scary, but researchers at the University of Negev in Israel have uncovered a deadly hack involving people who have broken their smartphone screen. Their research confirms the possibility of inserting a malicious chip while replacing touch screens of smartphones. These chips can be used to compromise users’ smartphones and steal their data.