Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi used a Mirza Ghalib couplet and BJP leader Arun Jaitley some deft word play, each hitting out at the other party over the World Bank report on India improving its ranking in the ‘ease of doing business’ index.

Rahul Gandhi trashes World Bank report, says note-ban, GST ruined ease of doing business

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has dismissed a World Bank report on India’s improved ‘ease of doing business’ ranking, saying the country does not require a certificate from a “foreign institution”. On the first day of his three-day campaign tour of south Gujarat, Gandhi stepped up his attack on the Centre and the state’s BJP government targeting them over a host of issues, including the GST, caste politics, alleged favouritism shown to corporate entities, and the Vibrant Gujarat summits. Targeting the Union Finance Minister, a day after the World Bank report came out, he said, “Yesterday Arun Jaitley-ji said some foreign institution has certified that India has considerably improved in the ease of doing business.”

World Bank index: Arun Jaitley and Rahul Gandhi trade barbs on Twitter

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi used a Mirza Ghalib couplet and BJP leader Arun Jaitley some deft word play, each hitting out at the other party over the World Bank report on India improving its ranking in the ‘ease of doing business’ index. Twitter was once again the playing field for the Congress and the BJP leaders today, a day after the World Bank released its report. Gandhi put out a tweet in Urdu, taking off from a famous Ghalib verse to say the Union finance minister was deluding himself. “Sabko maloom hai ‘ease of doing business’ ki haqeeqat, lekin khud ko khush rakhne ke liye ‘Dr Jaitley’ ye khayal achha hai (everybody knows the reality of ease of doing business, but this thought, Dr Jaitley, is good to keep yourself happy),” he said.

Property market in India: Homebuyers stay away; builders stall launches over RERA, GST setbacks

Sales of new homes in the country’s key cities plunged 32% year-on-year in the three months to September with transactions down to a trickle. Ghulam Zia, ED, Knight Frank India, said buyers were probably staying away in anticipation of new properties where they could get better prices and discounts. Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants, believes prices are unlikely to trend up and should remain stable. “The festive season was not as good as one would have hoped and prices should be stable,” Puri said. Indeed, between the new real estate law and GST, the property market appears to have been robbed of activity, with experts saying the effects of demonetisation are on the wane. “With RERA coming in buyers preferred to wait,” explained Puri.

Ease of doing business: Here is the next step Narendra Modi government is set to take

Encouraged by India’s unprecedented 30-notch jump in the World Bank’s ease of doing business index this year and by what positive comments of stakeholders can potentially do, the government will further step up focus on sensitising such private-sector users, while continuing with the pace of reforms, according to a senior government official. Although the Modi government undertook several administrative reforms in recent years to improve ease of doing business, its engagement with stakeholders rose sharply only since last year, when its series of administrative reforms failed to drive up the ranking. “The decision to sensitise stakeholders in a big way was the obvious choice, as despite a series of strong administrative reforms, our rank hardly improved last year.

X-Mini Xoundbar priced at Rs 4990 is a good buy for the buck; here is how

Great sound was once associated with large speakers that took up most of the space in our living rooms, thus making them a passion not everyone could follow. But things have changed and how. I am now holding in my left palm a small box not bigger than a mouth organ, producing sound that in no way corresponds to its size. This is the X-mini Xoundbar. Small Bluetooth speakers are nothing new. Speakers the size of golf balls with loud audio have been popular with smartphone users for a while now. But most of these miniature speakers sound horrible and being loud is their only audio capability. But the X-Mini Xoundbar is clearly different. The sound here is clear and rich. You don’t get the feeling that a lot of things are happening at the same time, on top of each other.

Early Diwali takes away automakers’ festive season cheer, only single-digit growth reported

Automobile manufacturers reported muted sales in October with most companies clocking single-digit growth. The festival of Diwali, usually a busy time for carmarkers, saw less activity this time around. Carmakers have been posting high double-digit growth since July when the process of restocking began after GST destocking in June. Company executives pointed out, however, the combined sales for September and October were reasonably good. The country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, for instance, saw sales in September grow 9.9% y-o-y to 136,000 units.