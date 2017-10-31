Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

(FILE)

Economy hit with two torpedoes of GST and note ban: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hitting the economy with the two ‘torpedoes’ of note ban and GST and not understanding the pain the moves inflicted on the people. The Congress, which is observing November 8 — which was when Modi announced the note ban measure last year — as a “Black Day”, said it would take out protest rallies under the slogan “Bhugat raha hai desh” (India continues to suffer). “November 8 is a sad day for the country,” Gandhi said. The day’s ‘barsi’ — Hindi for death anniversary — would be marked with candle marches starting at 8 PM across the country to coincide with Modi’s announcement. The marches would also be a tribute to those who lost their lives or livelihood because of demonetisation, Congress leaders said. The protests will be led by Gandhi, who has asked state leaders to head the rallies in their regions.

Supreme Court constitution bench to hear Aadhaar case from November last week

The Supreme Court today said its constitution bench will start hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar card mandatory for availing various services and benefits of government welfare schemes from the last week of November. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said this after Attorney General K K Venugopal told the court that the Centre was ready to argue in the matter and that no interim order was required to be passed without hearing him in the case. Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, appearing for one of the petitioners challenging the Centre’s move, told the bench that the apex court had earlier passed several orders in the Aadhaar matter and said it was “purely a voluntary act”, and there would not be any complusion for the citizens to have the card to receive benefits of the government’s schemes.

GST returns filing: Tax experts doubt system’s accuracy; only a quarter of taxpayers meet October 31 deadline

Increasing the fear of an unravelling of the exercise of invoices-matching, which is crucial to realising the presumed merits of the goods and services tax (GST), like reduction of tax evasion and cascades, three-fourths of the 60 lakh eligible taxpayers haven’t completed the formalities of filing both the inward and outward supplies-based returns for July till a day before the October 31 deadline. This has forced the government to give another window till November-end “to facilitate about 30.81 lakh taxpayers” to file details of inward supplies (GSTR-2). The triplicate comprehensive returns for July, the first month since GST’s launch, were originally required to be filed in the subsequent month itself, but due to the GST Network’s technical glitches and low levels of compliance, the deadlines have been extended multiple times.

Reliance Jio phone killer? Bharti Airtel, Celkon in deal to launch 4G phone at effective price of Rs 1349

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced partnership with homegrown mobile phone manufacturer, Celkon to unveil a 4G smartphone at an effective price of Rs 1,349 eyeing customers in South India. Earlier this month, the country’s largest telecom operator announced a pact with another domestic handset maker Karbonn by unveiling a 4G smartphone at an effective price of Rs 1,399 through which it is targeting subscribers in North India. Under the Celkon offer, a customer would have to make a down payment of Rs 2,849 for the 4G smartphone against the current price of Rs 3,500. Bharti is offering a Rs 1,500 cash back scheme with the phone, which comes with a bundled Rs 169 plan that allows 500 MB data per day and free local and national calls.

Bengaluru beats Delhi, Mumbai as top city for powering up startup funding

Bengaluru has emerged as the top city in the country to attract funding in the start-ups category followed by Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune for the first nine months of 2017 calendar year. Start-ups in Bengaluru attracted $4.1 billion in funding which was more than half the total amount of $7.8 billion raised by Indian start-ups in the first three quarter of calendar year 2017, according to data from research firm Tracxn. Bengaluru was always considered as the IT hub of India and hence as an extension a start-up hub. However, due to the rise of some of the Delhi-NCR based companies like Paytm, Snapdeal, MakeMyTrip, Zomato, Ibibo, MobiKwik and others, the region emerged as a rival to India’s silicon valley.

PSB recapitalisation: Here is why this Narendra Modi government step is a big boost to economy

On October 24, the government announced a major initiative—by committing for issuance of “recapitalisation bonds” worth Rs 1.35 lakh crore over the current and the next fiscal year to strengthen the capital base of public sector banks and, in turn, to boost “non-food credit” flow to the economy to trigger growth and employment. This announcement came against the backdrop of the “twin balance sheet” crisis, which has had translated into prolonged and weak growth of the Indian economy. The twin balance sheet crisis, as noted in the Economic Survey 2017, refers to the simultaneous occurrence of over-indebtedness in the corporate sector (which suppress demand for credit) and stressed balance sheets in public sector banks (which suppress credit to private corporate sector and household sector).

Reliance Jio Phone idea may just work; here is why it is a huge offering to users

I have been a 4G feature phone sceptic since day one. But this low-end phone with high-end connectivity seems to be the flavour of the season, though finding good value in the concept is still hard. After all, in the past couple of weeks, almost all service providers have shown some sort of interest in such a device, though the concept itself is unprecedented. The 4G VoLTE feature phone is a concept that comes out of Reliance Jio’s need to get entry-level customers on board to shore up numbers. Since the cheapest 4G VoLTE phone is still about Rs 3,000, it had hit a wall when it came to raking in customers who can’t afford even this device. Feature phones have traditionally been 2G/3G devices, so a 4G VoLTE feature phone had to be conceived and executed from scratch.