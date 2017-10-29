Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called for a debate on internal democracy in political parties, asserting that the growth of “true democratic spirit” within them is necessary for the country’s future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called for a debate on internal democracy in political parties, asserting that the growth of “true democratic spirit” within them is necessary for the country’s future. Modi made these remarks in a brief speech to the media at a ‘Diwali Milan’ event at the BJP headquarters as he pointed out that funding to political parties is often debated but not their values, ideologies, internal democracy and how they give opportunities to the new generation of leaders. The country, he said, is not much aware of the practise of democracy within parties and the media should turn its attention to it, he said. “Whether democratic values are a part of their (parties) core values or not, should be debated widely…. I believe that the development of a true democratic spirit within political parties is necessary not only for the the country’s future but also for democracy,” he said.

P Chidambaram seeks greater autonomy for J&K, gets panned by BJP

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram pitched for greater autonomy for the restive Jammu and Kashmir yet again today, drawing stinging criticism from the BJP, with Union minister Smriti Irani calling it “shocking and shameful”. “The demand in the Kashmir Valley is to respect the letter and spirit of Article 370, that means they want greater autonomy. My interactions in J&K led me to the conclusion that when they ask for azadi, mostly, I am not saying all… the overwhelming majority, they want autonomy,” he told reporters in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

“Yes, I do,” Chidambaram said when he was asked if he still thinks that Jammu and Kashmir should be given greater autonomy.

India can achieve full electric mobility before 2030, maybe in 5-7 years, says Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport & highways, is highly optimistic about electric vehicles in India, telling Smitha Verma that as the use of electric vehicles grows, the technology will become cheaper and more accessible. Edited excerpts:

The electric vehicle (EV) policy will come out soon. But what is important is that even before the policy comes into place, we have to see how the EV cars, bikes and buses will be economically viable. The cost of running the BEST buses in Mumbai, which run on diesel, comes to Rs 110 per km. We are now using ethanol as fuel in several buses in Nagpur, the cost of which comes to Rs 78 per km. The EV bus cost currently comes to Rs 60-65 per km. Moreover, electric bikes costing Rs 65,000-70,000 will be available soon, followed by ethanol bikes. So this is going to be a pollution-free, cost effective and economically-viable option. We have already started 200 electric Ola cabs in Nagpur and they are running smoothly. We have set up 20 charging stations for these cabs and more charging points will be set up in parking areas, petrol pumps and even offices.

Ignore Thiruvalluvar at your peril, says P Chidambaram

Words speak louder than action. The finance minister was loud and clear so that the message will reach not-too-distant Gujarat. He said, “We will provide Rs 2,11,000 crore to re-capitalise public sector banks; and we will implement a new programme, BharatMala, on an outlay of Rs 5,35,000 crore and build 34,800 km of roads.” He also said, “The economy is on strong macroeconomic fundamentals”, and added, almost apologetically, “And where we have identified the need for a boost, in relation to that we have taken some decisions.” The secretary, economic affairs, chimed in: “India grew at a very strong pace of 7.5% in the three years of 2014-17.”

Fifa U-17 World Cup: Mega event provided Indian fans opportunity to witness the supply line of the game’s elite

This U-17 World Cup has proved to be a real eye-opener. It’s one thing to have a steady diet of European top-flight football on telly, but nothing can match stadium attendance. This World Cup provided the Indian fans with an opportunity to witness the supply-line of the game’s elite. It’s an educating, enriching experience for everyone related to Indian football. The tournament has fascinated us with its high standards. The likes of Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, Rhian Brewster, Abel Ruiz, Jann Fiete-Arp, Paulinho, Lincoln and a few others have attested football’s progress even at the development level. Awesome individual skills have combined with superb tactical nous and fantastic game management.

New ground for headhunters: How Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter are emerging as most popular channels for job seekers

HR personnel across industries are today building a profile and database on various social networks to connect with potential candidates through employee experiences, special initiatives and articles. Recruitment via social media is taking off in a big way, not only in the West, but also in India. Companies are using Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook to check candidate background, engage with them, analyse their activities and find the right role for them. For example, PepsiCo India’s Change the Game campaign in 2016 saw over 1,700 registrations through social media platforms. The challenges saw participants go all out, from being creative with selfies to designing a product/service around health and nutrition. Some winners got a chance to work at PepsiCo, while others partnered to turn their ideas into reality.