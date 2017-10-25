Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

The government today unveiled an unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore two-year road map for strengthening NPA-hit public sector banks, which includes re- capitalisation bonds, budgetary support, and equity dilution.

The government today unveiled an unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore two-year road map for strengthening NPA-hit public sector banks, which includes re- capitalisation bonds, budgetary support, and equity dilution. The capital infusion, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, will be accompanied by reforms to enable the state-owned banks to play major role in the financial system and give a strong push to the job-creating MSME sector. Giving details, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said the government has decided to take a massive step to capitalise PSBs (public sector banks) in a “front-loaded” manner, with a view to support credit growth and job creation.

Government unveils Rs 9 lakh cr package to boost economy

Seeking to boost note ban and GST-hit economy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced a massive Rs 6.92 lakh crore infrastructure spending and another Rs 2.11 lakh crore for bank recapitalisation to revive investments as well as growth. Flanked by all his five secretaries and Chief Economic Advisor, Jaitley reeled out economic indicators to support government contention that GDP growth slowdown has bottomed out and economy is turning around. To boost job creation, the government granted enhanced access of funds for MSMEs, including by way of customising Mudra loans. A presentation was made at a briefing titled ‘The India Story: Speeding Up For Take Off!’ which highlighted that the economy grew by 7.5 per cent per annum in the three years of BJP-rule since 2014.

For last three years India has been fastest growing major economy in the world, Jaitley said. “And our intention is that the high growth economy that India has become, we continue to maintain that position.”

PSBs get Rs 2.11 lakh cr; This is the big bang economy needed, but real thing still missing

While the big bang Rs 6.9 lakh crore project to build 83,677 km of roads across the country over five years will give a near moribund economy the kick-start it needs—and a big boost in productivity once the major stretches are completed—the government’s plan to recapitalise PSU banks is the reform everyone has been waiting for. PSU banks have been short of capital thanks to the huge provisions needed for loan losses—between March 2015 and June 2017, NPAs rose by Rs 4.6 lakh crore—and the Rs 2.1 lakh crore capital infusion plan will go a long way in beefing up their balance sheets and also make them more attractive to equity investors. This is critical since, while Rs 1.3 lakh crore will come from recapitalisation bonds, the rest will come from a combination of budget support and the banks themselves raising funds. There is no clarity on how the bonds are to be structured—one possibility is that banks themselves could subscribe to the bonds. It is not clear how markets will react to this—by some definitions, these are considered below-the-line items—but the interest will have to be funded through the budget.

Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana: 16 lakh Madhya Pradesh farmers join price deficit finance scheme

More than 16 lakh of Madhya Pradesh’s 64 lakh farmers have registered themselves under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana or the price deficit finance scheme, where the state government would pay the farmers the difference between modal rate (the average prices in major mandis) and the minimum support prices (MSPs) for the kharif crops if the latter prices could not be fetched by them. According to a state government official, more than half of the farmers who have registered for the maiden initiative to deal with farm crisis have sown soyabean in the ongoing kharif season. The benefit of the price deficit finance scheme is available to other kharif crops like pulses (moong, urad and arhar), oilseeds, groundnut and maize.

Relief for homebuyers in NBCC Green View Apartment Project in Gurgaon? Builder was demanding additional charges

State-run NBCC is likely to give some relaxation to homebuyers of NBCC Green View Apartment, Gurugram, after buyers complained that the construction major has included additional charges including that of goods and services tax. “We are thinking that we would provide some relaxation to the homebuyers…We will ask homebuyers to take the possession of the flats and whatever payment is left, we will deal with it later. We are thinking of doing something on these lines,” Anoop Kumar Mittal, chairman and managing director of the navratna company, told FE. The decision to relax the payment schedule comes in after the homebuyers alleged that instead of passing on the benefits of lower tax burden under GST, NBCC has issued demand letters to the allottees of NBCC Green View project for payment of last instalment, increasing the instalment by more than Rs 40,000 from the originally agreed instalment, in the name of GST. “This is a clear case of profiteering by a reputed company,” a letter from RK Gupta, on behalf of the homebuyers, to the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Panaya deal row: Infosys under Nandan Nilekani refuses to reveal if wrongdoing happened

The Centre’s overall spending grew 12% and its capex by 8% in the first half of this year. The central public enterprises (CPSEs) also lent a helping hand to public expenditure by investing 33% more in April-September this year than in the year-ago period. “Effective and targeted government spending is a key priority of the government. Special thrust has been given to capex in roads, railways, power, housing and digital infrastructure,” finance secretary Ashok Lavasa said. Thanks to frontloading of subsidies and 7th Pay Commission-induced salary hikes, the Centre’s expenditure stood at Rs 11.47 lakh crore (YoY growth of 11.7%), or 53.4% of the full-year target of Rs 21.46 lakh crore, compared with Rs 10.27 lakh crore, or 52% of the FY17 target, in the corresponding period a year ago. However, H1FY18 capex growth was a moderate 8% at Rs 1.46 lakh crore or 47.24% of the FY18 target of Rs 3.09 lakh crore; in the year-ago period, capex was about Rs 1.35 lakh crore or 54.6% of the FY17 target of Rs 2.47 lakh crore.