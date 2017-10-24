Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest stories

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has dubbed the Goods and Services Tax as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’, naming it after Bollywood’s iconic villain as he fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the sweeping tax reform and demonetistion.

Centre appoints interlocutor for sustained dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir

The Centre has appointed former Intelligence Bureau chief Dineshwar Sharma as its special representative for a “sustained dialogue” with all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir, in a fresh move aimed at bringing peace to the troubled state. Sharma, with the rank of Cabinet Secretary, will have complete independence in deciding who to hold talks with, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said while making the crucial announcement at a hurriedly-called press conference in the national capital. Singh stated this when asked whether Sharma would hold talks with the separatist Hurriyat Conference. Sharma, a 1979-batch IPS officer who served in the state in 1990s and retired last year, would initiate sustained interactions and dialogue to understand the legitimate aspirations of people, especially the youth, and try to fulfil them, Singh said.

Rahul Gandhi dubs GST as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’, mocks PM Narendra Modi over note ban

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has dubbed the Goods and Services Tax as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’, naming it after Bollywood’s iconic villain as he fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the sweeping tax reform and demonetistion. As Gujarat headed for Assembly polls, Gandhi also said that the state is “priceless and can never be bought”, a day after Patidar leader Narendra Patel claimed in Ahmedabad that he was offered Rs 1 crore to join the BJP, a charge rubbished by the saffron party. Gandhi brought up the issue of GST while highlighting the hardships it caused to people during a rally that marked the formal joining of OBC leader Alpesh Thakor into the Congress as part of the opposition party’s strategy of broadening its political and social base to take on the BJP which has been in power in Gujarat for nearly two decades.

In big infrastructure push, Narendra Modi government cuts cost, time overruns sharply

Cost overruns in central-sector infrastructure projects had worsened in the policy-paralysis phase of the UPA-II government after several years of sustained improvement, but the National Democratic Alliance has managed to not only arrest the decline but reduce the rate of overruns to a best-ever 11% in FY17, official data reveal. Cost overruns were as high as 36% in fiscal 2000 and over 20% in FY15. Faster clearances of projects and increased efficiency in implementation has also led to similar cuts in these projects’ time overruns — less than 27% of the 1,260-odd projects under various stages of planning and implementation were running behind schedule in FY17-18 compared with over half of such projects in FY13.

Neither rocking nor shocking, auto sales leading up to Diwali bring no cheer to industry

Retail car sales during the week before Diwali — which account for 25-30% of the total sales for the year — grew by 12-14%, well short of almost the 20% growth reported by the industry during the same period last year, according to dealers in different cities and industry executives. Though dealers are relieved that retail sales picked up from Navratri after remaining subdued for two months, they are wary of a slowdown from November and have not added enough stock to the existing inventory. According to a senior executive of the Federation of Automobile Dealers, festive season sales, especially around Diwali, have been neither rocking nor shocking.

Indian Railways station revamp: Investors may have to leave room for multi level platforms

Firms bagging contracts to redevelop railway stations may have to design construction in such a way that the national transporter’s plan for multi-level platforms at some of the busiest stations are not pre-empted. While the railway ministry is in the process of making the tender terms for station development more attractive by dumping the Swiss challenge model that has come a cropper, it is keen that future commercial/ real estate development around the stations doesn’t cripple the core function of the transporter. Multi-level platforms will allow more tracks at stations, decongesting traffic and providing more room for trains to halt.

Startups in Kerala set to get big boost; here is what P Vijayan government has done

College teachers in Kerala will soon be able to whet their entrepreneurial appetite in the emerging start-up segment, without risking their career and steady revenue. The Pinarayi Vijayan government has cleared a proposal to let teachers take a sabbatical, if they are game to launch their own start-ups along with students. “This would be a two-way street. While the college teachers can benefit by joining as founders or co-founders, their direct participation will fetch responsibility and experience to the student start-ups, boosting their credibility and efficiency.,” says M Sivasankar, principal secretary (IT) in the Kerala government.