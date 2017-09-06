Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

11 killed during immersion of Ganesh idols across Maharashtra

The Ganesh idol immersion processions in Maharashtra were marred by the death of at least eleven people in parts of the state, even as devotees in the state thronged in large numbers to bid adieu to the popular elephant-headed God. Three persons drowned during Ganesh idol immersion in the Shivnai lake near Bidkin in Aurangabad district, police said. Officials from state police headquarters here said that apart from the three deaths in Aurangabad, four people lost their lives in Pune, two in Jalgaon and one each in Nashik and Beed districts. However, exact details about their deaths are not immediately known. In Mumbai, the idol at the official residence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was immersed in an artificial pond.

Donald Trump scraps Obama-era amnesty programme; 7,000 Indians to be hit

US President Donald Trump has scrapped an Obama-era amnesty programme that granted work permits to immigrants who arrived in the country illegally as children, a move likely to impact 800,000 undocumented workers including more than 7,000 Indian-Americans. “I am here today to announce that the programme known as DACA (Deferred Action for Children Arrival) that was effectuated under the Obama Administration is being rescinded,” US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. The announcement, which was anticipated for the past few days, was greeted with protests from across the country. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the White House demonstrating against Trump.

Setback for Jaypee Infratech homebuyers as IDBI Bank moves to get its money first

IDBI Bank, the lead lender to real estate developer Jaypee Infratech, on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to restore insolvency proceedings against the defaulting real estate developer. On Monday, the apex court had stayed the order given by the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on August 9 to initiate insolvency proceedings. Senior counsel AM Singhvi, appearing for the bank, argued that the stay order had put the company’s management once again in charge. The decision had, Singhvi argued, reversed the position, unintentionally benefiting the defaulting promoters and defeating the entire process of insolvency proceedings.

7 National Pension System myths busted to ensure your retirement planning does not get derailed

National Pension System (NPS) is a much-talked-about pension plan and its popularity is growing rapidly in the last couple of years. However, there are several myths surrounding this wonderful tax saving retirement option.

Myth 1: NPS is available only to salaried persons False. NPS is open to the general public including salaried class, businessmen, professionals and self-employed persons. In fact, one of the main objectives of NPS is to make pension available for non-salaried citizens. Myth 2: Deduction of Rs 50,000 over and above Section 80C- True, yet not completely true! Under Section 80CCD(1b), all individual taxpayers can claim additional deduction up to a maximum of Rs 50,000 in addition to deduction available under Section 80C (up to Rs 1.5 lakh).

Home insurance policy: 4 reasons why you need to buy it

While owning a home is an aspiration for many people, it is often the culmination of many years of hard work. Given the money and effort that goes into buying such an asset, it is only fair that it is kept safe and secure. In spite of the fact that there has been an increase in the purchase of houses in the country, home insurance is still an under-purchased product. Most people are unaware of the benefits it offers. A home insurance policy provides cover for loss or damage of the house and its assets. Following are a few ways in which a home insurance policy can help you protect your prized possession.

Black money crackdown: Narendra Modi government targets over 2 lakh companies, strikes them off register

The ministry of corporate affairs has struck off 2,09,032 companies, most of which are believed to be shell firms, from the Register of Companies and barred the operation of bank accounts of such firms, as part of the government’s drive against channels of black money following demonetisation. The department of financial services has, through the Indian Banks Association, advised all banks to take immediate steps to put curbs on bank accounts of such struck-off companies, according to an official statement on Tuesday.