Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Arrangements in place for smooth Ganesh ‘visarjan’ in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, police, Coast Guard and Navy have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and safe immersion of Lord Ganesh idols today on the occasion of ‘Anant Chaturdashi’. “Being the sea search and rescue coordinator, Coast Guard will be carrying out close to coast patrol by two each ships, hovercrafts and helicopters,” a Defence spokesperson said here today. “Indian Navy diving teams are deployed at Girgaon Chowpatty. Few diving teams are kept at standby in Dockyard. Helicopters (Seaking and Chetak) will be on standby for any search and rescue requirements at INS Shikra,” he said.

Pakistan-based terror groups named in BRICS declaration for first time

For the first time, Pakistan-based terror groups like the LeT and the JeM were named for causing violence in the region by the BRICS Summit that also asserted that those responsible for committing, organising or supporting terror acts must be held accountable. In a significant diplomatic win for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was joined by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Michael Temer and South African President Jacob Zuma in strongly denouncing terror activities of such groups, as they expressed determination to collectively fight the scourge.

Total bad loans seen at whopping $130 bn; as defaults rise, cases at NCLT accumulate

With defaults on loans and corporate bonds nudging $10 billion in 2017 so far and the total quantum of bad loans estimated to have crossed $130 billion, the number of cases at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has jumped to around 250 across 10 benches. At the end of March, fewer than 40 cases had been referred to the tribunal. Banks are hoping to recover their loans via the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code(IBC) and have already referred a dozen large accounts to the tribunal following a recommendation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). They are expected to approach the tribunal for another two dozen accounts.

Navratri discounts on cars: From Maruti Suzuki’s Rs 35,000, Hyundai’s Rs 60,000 to Mahindra’s Rs 65000, here are top sales pitches

In the run up to the festival season leading automobile manufacturers have started to offer discounts on vehicles, mostly the older variants to push their retail sales. According to the dealers in three metro cities, the discounts across models have increased by 5-10% compared to the festival period last year. Dealers of Maruti Suzuki are offering Rs 30,000- Rs 35,000 cash discounts on mini or small car Alto, while the same for WagonR is around Rs 20,000-25000 depending on the variant. The discounts on another popular offering Swiftis is around Rs 15,000- Rs 25,000 across the variants.

Stock markets: What you must look at before investing in companies

Have you ever checked the profit after tax (PAT) as reported by the company and its cash, cash equivalent and bank balance in its balance sheet? When you check it next time, you will get a shocking surprise! Because the company’s reported PAT and its cash, cash equivalent and bank balance will not be in agreement. Let us try to understand the answers for the above question and assess the relevance of cash flow statement in investing.

How to improve credit score: 6 top steps to big relief

The use of credit score is no more limited to just lenders’ evaluating their risk of providing you fresh credit facility or increasing your existing credit limits. They are being increasingly used for evaluating job applications and even for setting interest rates. If you have a low score, or aiming to transform your good score to a great one, the following tips might help you.