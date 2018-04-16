Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Track latest news

Panchayat polls: Rural heartland key to TMC’s Delhi ambitions in 2019

The stakes seem to be high for the ruling Trinamool Congress in the upcoming West Bengal panchayat polls, as the party leadership feels that gaining a foothold in national politics after the 2019 Lok Sabha election is incumbent on winning the rural heartland. According to senior TMC leaders, the party’s objective to play a major role at the national level can only be successful if it manages to bag the maximum share out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

France urges Russia to join peace push after Syria strike

France is urging Russia to join a push for a political solution in Syria after joint US, French and British attacks on Syrian chemical weapons sites. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview published Sunday in the Journal du Dimanche newspaper that “we should join our efforts to promote a political process in Syria that would allow a way out of the crisis.”

Debate on rewriting history unnecessary, exaggerations need to be removed: ICHR chief



The debate in the country on rewriting history is unnecessary as some “exaggerations” need to be removed from time to time, Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) Chairman Arvind Jamkhedkar has said. In an interview to PTI, he also said the mandate of the ICHR, a body under the HRD Ministry, was not to dictate history or decide curriculum but to encourage research to facilitate the rewriting of history.

Young and old ‘shine bright like a diamond’ in India’s eventful CWG campaign

The exuberance of youth, the endurance of experience and a bit of usual drama that is signature Indian sports — the country’s Commonwealth Games 2018 campaign was all this and much more with a medal count that turned out to be the third best ever. From the teen shooting trio of Manu Bhaker, Mehuli Ghosh and Anish Bhanwala, the historic table tennis performance by Manika Batra to the arrival of a very confident Neeraj Chopra on the big stage, India had its next crop of stars ready to challenge the world.

Air India sale: How Modi government’s plan to retain 24% stake, other riders are keeping bidders away

The government’s decision to retain a 24% stake in Air India after the sale of 76% is deterring prospective buyers from bidding for the bankrupt airline, sources said. A 24% stake would give the government two nominees on the board which would mean continued interference in the running of the business, they said. While both domestic and international airlines were looking forward to the divestment of Air India, the conditions for the sale are onerous, they pointed out.