Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

Track latest news

Algerian military plane crashes after takeoff, killing 257

An Algerian military plane carrying soldiers, their families and some refugees crashed soon after takeoff today into a field in northern Algeria, killing 257 people in what appeared to be the North African nation’s worst-ever aviation disaster. Algeria’s Defense Ministry said those killed included 247 passengers and 10 crew. An Algerian-backed group seeking independence for Western Sahara said 30 of its people, including women and children, were among the dead. The cause of the crash was unclear and an investigation has been opened.

Kumar Vishwas replaced with Deepak Bajpai as AAP’s in-charge for Raj polls

The AAP has said that Deepak Bajpai has replaced Kumar Vishwas as the party’s in-charge for the Rajasthan Assembly elections as he was not able to devote time in the state, further sidelining the dissident leader. The step was taken this week by AAP’s top decision-making body– the Political Affairs Committee, senior party Ashutosh said. Elections in Rajasthan are due later this year. “Deepak Bajpai will be the in-charge of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan. Kumar Vishwas was not able to devote time for election preparations due to his preoccupations,” Ashutosh said.

Unnao rape case: UP govt decides to hand over probe to CBI

The Yogi Adityanath government late tonight decide to hand over to the CBI the probe into the Unnao rape case in which a BJP MLA is among the accused, on a day when he made a dramatic appearance before the police but refused to surrender. Facing heat and growing outrage over the alleged involvement of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the rape of an 18-year-old girl, the state government also decided to register an FIR against the legislator and the other accused. ”

CBI questions 3 officials from Indian banks’ branches abroad

The CBI questioned three officials from foreign branches of Indian banks for extending credit facilities to companies of absconding billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, officials said. Two officials of Canara Bank’s branch in Bahrain, including its branch manager, and an official of Bank of India’s branch in Antwerp in Belgium were questioned by a CBI team in Mumbai, they said.

Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at Piyush Goyal on ‘Shirdi’; Sai Trust objects, seeks apology

A tweet by Rahul Gandhi targeting Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over his family’s business interests in Shirdi Industries triggered a controversy with the trust managing the famous Saibaba temple in Shirdi demanding an apology from the Congress president for “insulting” devotees across the world. The Congress later said that it respects Sai Baba and his devotees, but asked the ‘Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi’ to urge the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the regulatory body for stocks exchanges, to ensure that no company misuses the name of ‘Shirdi’ and its goodwill.