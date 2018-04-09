Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

Sunil Narine, Nitin Rana set up KKR’s clinical win over RCB

A new-look Kolkata Knight Riders under new skipper Dinesh Karthik overcame the jitters to notch up a convincing four-wicket win over heavyweights Royal Challengers Bangalore and make a positive start to their campaign in the Indian Premier League. Chasing a stiff 177 after KKR opted to bowl, opener Sunil Narine set up the chase with a 17-ball 50 (4×4, 5×6), the joint fourth-fastest fifty in the IPL.

Women provide triple delight: Punam, Manu and Manika lead India’s golden charge

From weightlifting to boxing to table tennis to hockey, women formed the core of India’s stupendous day four at the 21st Commonwealth Games where a 16-year-old Manu Bhaker delivered a record-shattering shooting gold medal and the table tennis team shocked fancied defending champions Singapore to clinch the top honours for the first time in the event. Another high point of the day was a 35-year-old M C Mary Kom advancing to the medal rounds in what is her first and probably last appearance at the Games.

BJP names 72 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls, fields Yeddyurappa from Shikaripura

BJP’s chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka, B S Yeddyurappa, will contest from Shikaripura assembly constituency, the party’s Central Election Committee announced today, as it released a list of 72 candidates for the high-stake contest. Veteran state leaders Jagadish Shettar and K S Eswarappa will contest from Hubli Dharwad Central and Shimoga Assembly seats, respectively, it said. The BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, met earlier tonight to finalise the candidates for the polls.

Under united Opposition, even PM Narendra Modi may lose Varanasi in 2019: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi asserted BJP would not win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi might lose from Varanasi under a ‘united’ opposition. He predicted a “collapse” not “seen in many years” for the current dispensation and exuded confidence over roping in and managing alliance partners despite their varied personal and regional aspirations. Gandhi was having an informal interaction with the media here on the conclusion of his sixth leg of campaign for the May 12 Karnataka assembly polls.

Air India sale: Why government will gain even if it is sold for free

So, what is Air India worth? As the government goes on with the sale process, likely to get completed this time next year, the Opposition will join in a chorus against the sale, alleging a sellout. A Congress spokesperson talked of, last year, how the airline was worth Rs 5 lakh crore and, a few days ago, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called it the ‘jewel of our nation’.