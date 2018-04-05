Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

Track breaking news

Youtube HQ shooting in US: Woman opens fire, injures 3 before killing self

A woman opened fire at the YouTube headquaters yesterday in the US state of California, wounding three people before killing herself, with police indicating that she was furious with the video website because it had stopped paying her for her clips. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Najafi Aghdam from San Diego, California, was upset with the policies and practices of YouTube, San Bruno police chief Ed Barberini said at a press conference. “This appears to be the motive for this incident,” he was quoted as saying by media reports.

Salman, others reach Jodhpur to hear verdict in black buck case

Bollywood star Salman Khan and other actors arrived yesterday in Jodhpur where a court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict in a 1998 poaching case in which he is accused of killing two black bucks. Final arguments of the case were completed in the trial court on March 28, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment for today. All actors, including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam, will be present in the court for the pronouncement of the verdict. Salman Khan, 52, arrived from Mumbai in a chartered flight. He was earlier in Abu Dhabi for the shooting for “Race 3”.

NDA MPs to give up salary for disrupted part of budget session

In a bid to embarrass the Opposition, Union minister Ananth Kumar today said MPs of the ruling NDA would forego their salary for the 23 days of the ongoing budget session when Parliament did not function because of protests by the Congress and other political parties. Kumar blamed the Congress for the logjam in both the Houses of Parliament, saying that it had engaged in “anti-democratic” politics. The Congress, along with other opposition parties had stopped important bills from being passed, which led to a “criminal wastage” of the taxpayer’s money, the parliamentary affairs minister told reporters.

Shahid Afridi invites wrath of Indian cricketers for Kashmir comment

Hitting back at Shahid Afridi for his controversial comments on Kashmir, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar yesterday said that “India can very well manage its internal affairs” while batsman Suresh Raina asked the former Pakistan captain to advise his country’s army that it stops supporting extremists for maintaining peace in the Valley.In a surprise comment, Afridi yesterday expressed concerns about “worrisome” situation in Kashmir.

SC refuses to interfere with CBSE’s decision to hold re-examination

The Supreme Court yesetrday refused to interfere with the decision of the CBSE to conduct the re-examination of Class 12 economics paper after alleged question paper leak, saying it was the discretion of the Board. A bench of justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao dismissed a batch of petitions which challenged the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE ) to conduct the re-test. “In the writ petition, we cannot order the CBSE to not to hold the re-examination. This is not the jurisdiction of this court to direct the CBSE not to conduct the examination. It is the discretion of the CBSE or the concerned authority,” it said.