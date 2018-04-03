Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Dalit Bandh: Violence in many states; at least 9 dead, thousands detained

At least nine persons were killed and hundreds injured today in violence across several states as protesters blocked trains, clashed with police and set fire to private and public properties, including police posts, during a nationwide bandh called by Dalit groups, officials said. Thousands were detained following widespread incidents of arson, firing and vandalism across over ten states, several of them being BJP-ruled including Madhya Pradesh where at least six persons died during the protests against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Paytm Mall gets Rs 2900 cr from SoftBank, Alibaba

Paytm Mall has raised close to Rs 2,900 crore from SoftBank Investment Holdings and Alibaba.com Singapore E-commerce, a move that will give the online shopping venture of Paytm more financial muscle to take on giants like Flipkart and Amazon. Market watchers say that the deal values Paytm Mall at USD 2 billion. According to a regulatory filing by Paytm E-commerce, an aggregate amount of USD 400 million (about Rs 2,600 crore) has come from SB Investment Holdings (UK) and its affiliates, including SoftBank Vision Fund. Interestingly, SoftBank Vision Fund is also an investor in Paytm Mall rival, Flipkart where it had led a USD 2.5 billion financing round last year becoming one of the largest shareholders in the Bengaluru-based company.

CBSE papers leak: Police questions school principal for over six hours

The principal of a school, whose two teachers were arrested for their alleged role in leaking class 12 economics paper, was grilled today for over six hours by the police, along with the arrested accused, said an official privy to the probe. The police have also started investigating whether the papers were leaked from Haryana since some clues have emerged that the papers might have been leaked from there, he said. The police have ruled out the possibility of collusion of the suspended CBSE official with the accused since they found nothing to indicate his involvement.

Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife Winnie Mandela dies at 81

Winnie Mandela, the former wife of South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, died today aged 81, triggering an outpouring of tributes to one of the country’s defining and most divisive figures. She died in a Johannesburg hospital, her family said in a statement, adding that she had “fought valiantly against the Apartheid state” and that she was known “far and wide as the Mother of the Nation”. Winnie Mandela, who was married to Nelson Mandela for 38 years, played a high-profile role in the struggle to end white-minority rule, but her place in history was stained by controversy and accusations of violence.

Every smart investor should avoid making these 6 common mistakes – See full list here

One cannot avoid mistakes in life however, clever may be. The same is true in investing. With all the past data and advances in technology combined with experience, no one will get continuous gain while investing all the time. This is majorly because investing is an emotional endeavour as the money you are investing is the dividend of years of hard work.