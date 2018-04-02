Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

Track latest news

CBSE postpones class 10, 12 exams in Punjab due to Bharat Bandh

The board said it has received a letter of request, dated April 1, 2018, from the director general CBSE has postponed class 12 and class 10 examinations scheduled to be held on Monday in Punjab at the request of the state government in view of ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged “dilution” of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.ation) of the Punjab government to postpone all its examinations scheduled to be held today on account of apprehensions of law and order problems and other disturbances in the day during the ‘Bharat Bandh’.

SC/SC Act issue: Schools, bus services to remain shut in Pb in view of bandh call

In view of a bandh called by a number of Dalit organizations on Monday to protest the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, the Punjab government has ordered a security clampdown as a precautionary measure, while the Army and paramilitary forces have been asked to be on standb. Schools will remain shut and buses off the road today. A spokesperson of the Punjab government said mobile Internet services in the state will remain suspended from 5 pm today till 11 pm tomorrow in a bid to check rumormongering on social media.

Major counter-terror offensive in J-K: 13 militants killed; 3 jawans, 4 civilians dead

In a major offensive, security forces today gunned down 13 militants, including those responsible for the brutal killing of Lieutenant Umar Fayaz, in three counter-insurgency operations that also claimed the lives of three Army jawans and four civilians in Anantnag and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The operations, which have rendered a severe blow to terror groups in Kashmir Valley, were launched in the two districts last night and continued till late this afternoon.

CBSE official suspended, 3 arrested in paper leak case

Amid a nationwide outrage over the CBSE paper leaks, the HRD ministry has suspended one board official and initiated a probe even as the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested three persons, including two teachers of a private school, for their alleged involvement in the leak of the Class 12 economics paper. Mounting pressure on the government, the Congress demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak out on the matter, even as the initial probe found that it was friendship, not money that prompted the two school teachers to leak the class XII exam paper to a tutor at a coaching centre.

Good news for job seekers: Financial Year 2019 expected to see revival on hiring front

FY18 went down in history as yet another year riddled with uncertainty, coupled with ups and downs on the hiring front. In fact, hiring came to a standstill for some industries, whilst a few others reported minimal recruitment. However, as we journey into FY19, we have to ask ourselves what does this year have in store for India’s workforce?