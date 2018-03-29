Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Track latest stories

PNB scam: ED arrests close associate of Nirav Modi

The ED has said it has arrested a “close” associate and the vice president of a firm of diamantaire Nirav Modi for allegedly aiding in the laundering of over Rs 5,900 crore in connection with the PNB bank scam case. Shyam Sunder Wadhwa, the vice president of the Firestar group, was arrested last night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement. A special anti-money laundering court in Mumbai today sent Wadhwa, a chartered accountant, to seven-day custody of the ED. “Wadhwa is remanded in ED custody till April 3,” said judge M S Azmi.

West Bengal minister accuses BJP of fomenting trouble, party hits back

A senior West Bengal minister today accused the BJP of fomenting trouble in the state “using the name of Lord Ram”, a charge that drew the ire of the party, which lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of “doing politics” in the national capital while her state was “burning”. Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said attempts were made to create unrest in Raniganj and Asansol and the administration had handled the situation there.

Modi government issues notice to Facebook over data breach

The government has issued a notice to social networking giant Facebook, seeking its response over the user data breach and details of the measures it has put in place to ensure safety and prevent misuse of personal data. The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) today said that a notice seeking details relating to breach of data from Facebook had been sent to Cambridge Analytica particularly with regard to reports in the media about questionable practices attributed to the UK-based firm in their efforts to influence elections.

CBSE paper leak: Board announces re-exam; HRD initiates probe

The CBSE has announced re-examination in the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics subjects in the wake of reports of paper leaks even as Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said a new “leak-proof” system would be put in place for conducting the board exams. Seeking to reach out to parents and students worried over the alleged incidents of repeated leaks, Javadekar said he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about the developments.

Videocon loan: ICICI Bank board backs Chanda Kochhar

The board of ICICI Bank on Wednesday defended its management after a review of the bank’s internal processes for credit approval in general and its exposure to the Videocon group in particular, saying it “expresses and reposes full faith and confidence” in managing director and chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar.