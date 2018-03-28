Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

Track latest stories

Unholy Trinity: Cricket Australia sends back Steve Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft home

The embattled trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will be sent home in disgrace as Cricket Australia came down heavily on their errant captain, his deputy and young opener for orchestrating a ball tampering conspiracy against South Africa, sullying the image of a cricket loving nation. However, chief coach Darren Lehmann has been given a clean chit for the time being, as Cricket Australia concluded its preliminary investigations.

Senate committee summons FB, Google, Twitter CEOs to testify

A powerful Congressional committee has summoned the CEOs of the top three tech giants – Facebook, Twitter and Google – to testify next month about UK communications firm Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of private data from up to 50 million user profiles. Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Indian-American Sunder Pichai of Google and Jack Dorsey of Twitter have been invited to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee scheduled for April 10 by the Committee’s Chairman Chuck Grassley.

Cambridge Analytica worked extensively in India, says UK whistleblower

A former employee of Cambridge Analytica turned whistleblower said today that the company had worked extensively in India and believed it was employed by the Congress party during his evidence before a UK parliamentary committee investigating the issue of fake news. Christopher Wylie deposed before the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) here amid an escalating row around alleged Facebook data breaches linked with the controversial UK-based company, which has also been linked with alleged attempts to influence elections in India.

Election Commission sets up panel to probe Karnataka poll date leak

A tweet by the BJP’s IT cell chief announcing the Karnataka Assembly polls date before an official declaration triggered a controversy today, prompting the Election Commission to set up a probe committee that may seek help from central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau. Highly-placed sources in the Election Commission (EC) said the Intelligence Bureau may be approached to get call records of all those who were in the know of the official schedule of the election and counting dates.

Good news for home buyers! Modi govt gives green signal for 3.21 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantra Awas Yojana (Urban)

The ministry of housing and urban affairs has approved construction of 3,21,567 more affordable houses under its flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna(Urban), with an investment of Rs 18,203 crore, a government release said. The central assistance for the same will be Rs 4,752 crore. The approval was given at the 32th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee, it said. The projects have been sanctioned across 523 cities across 14 states. Haryana has been sanctioned 70,671 houses in 55 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 7,261 crore.