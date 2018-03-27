Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

Track latest report

Fresh violence reported in West Bengal over Ram Navami rallies

Trouble over Ram Navami processions continued in West Bengal for the second day yesterdayas members of saffron outfits clashed with the police in Murshidabad and Bardhaman West districts, resulting in a senior police officer losing his hand when a bomb was hurled at him. One person was killed and five police personnel were injured yesterday in a clash between two groups in Purulia as sword-wielding BJP supporters defied the state government’s ban on armed rallies on Ram Navami.

BJP “tsunami” in Karnataka, asserts Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah yesterday asserted there was a “tsunami” in favour of his party which will not only defeat the ruling Congress but also ‘uproot’ it in the coming assembly polls in Karnataka. He also lashed out at the Siddaramaiah government on multiple fronts, saying it had distanced itself from the people. “After Gujarat elections, this is my Karnataka trip. Extraordinary enthusiasm is witnessed here. Earlier I was saying it was a BJP wave. Now I say it’s a BJP tsunami” Shah said.

‘Data theft’ issue: Rahul calls PM ‘Big Boss’ who spies, Irani says even ‘Chhota Bheem’ would know better

Acrimonious exchanges between the Congress and the BJP on the issue of data ‘theft’ escalated today with the opposition party dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians” and the ruling party hitting back, saying even “Chhota Bheem” knows it is not snooping. Apart from the cartoon character, mythological characters from the epic ‘Mahabharata’ were also used by the two parties to take jibes at each other.

US expels 60 Russian intelligence officials; orders closure of Seattle Consulate

In a decision reminiscent of the Cold War era, the US today expelled 60 Russian diplomats, describing them as “intelligence officers” and ordered closure of the country’s consulate in Seattle over the use of nerve agent allegedly by Moscow against a former Russian spy in the UK. A dozen of these expelled diplomats are based at Russia’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

Madhya Pradesh reporter death: Scindia demands CBI probe

A television journalist who had complained about threats to his life after he carried out a sting operation on illicit sand mining was today mowed down by a truck, triggering a demand from the Congress for a CBI probe into the death. Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia said the journalist had exposed the nexus between the sand mafia and police. “This is a very serious and suspicious matter and the CBI should immediately probe it,” he said.