Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

‘Why Centre kept us in the dark?’ ask grieving families of massacred Indians

As they try to come to terms with the grim reality, family members of the 39 Indians massacred years ago in Iraq by terror organisation ISIS have one question: why did the Centre keep them in the dark all this while? Heart-rending scenes were visible outside the homes of the deceased in Punjab as wailing family members tried to give vent to their pain having heard on TV, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s statement that all 39 Indians in ISIS captivity were dead and their bodies had been recovered.

BJP does anything for the sake of power, alleges Congress president Rahul Gandhi

In a hard hitting attack on the BJP, Congress president Rahul Gandhi yesterday accused it of spreading violence, forming governments using money and dividing the country for the sake of power. Embarking on the third round of his campaign tour in poll-bound Karnataka, he also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi charging him with “insulting” the common man by claiming credit for the country’s progress. “They will do anything for power. Modi ji will come and repeatedly lie,” he said.

Delhi Court grants bail to JNU professor Johri in 8 sexual harassment cases

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Atul Johri, who was arrested for sexual harassment of several women students, was today granted bail by a Delhi court. Duty magistrate Ritu Singh granted bail to Johri and directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 30,000 for each of the eight FIRs registered against him. “It is settled proposition of the law that bail, not jail is the rule except where the circumstances are suggestive of fleeing of accused from justice or thwarting the cause of justice or repetition of offences,” said the court.

WTO members raises concern on US import duty hike; food security issues discussed

Concerned over US imposing import duty on steel and aluminium, certain WTO members at the informal ministerial meeting today called for urgent and coordinated actions to promote global trade and strengthen the multilateral body. The issue of duty imposition by the US was raised by several participants in the informal meeting of the WTO, which was convened by India. The two-day conference, which concluded today, had representations from 53 World Trade Organisation (WTO) member countries, including the US, China, and the EU.

Forget Aadhaar, Facebook threat real: What Cambridge-Analytica case confirms

While privacy activists have trained their guns on Aadhaar and its so-called vulnerabilities, as this newspaper has been arguing for a long time, there are far greater dangers from what firms like Facebook and Google know, about where you go, where you eat, where you travel, even what you have bought and whom you have voted for if you talk about this on social media.