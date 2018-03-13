Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

Track latest stories

Assam Budget proposes new schemes for women, education sector

The Assam Budget for 2018-19 today proposed new schemes for women, including scholarships for girl children belonging to minority communities and improving women’s health and safeguard. Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, presenting the state’s first e-Budget in the Assembly, said, “I would like to announce a scheme that proposes to support all girls belonging to minority community, to further aid and incentivise them to keep pursuing higher education.”

Maharashtra farmers’ protest in Mumbai: Red peasants force Maharashtra’s saffron govt to bow

Facing the heat from the opposition and ally Shiv Sena, the BJP-led Maharashtra government today accepted the demands of agitating farmers, including their right to till forest land, leading the cultivators to call off their stir that had turned Mumbai into a sea of red. As the government announced its decision, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the striking farmers, who were affiliated to his party, were ending their agitation.

Naresh Agrawal quits SP, joins BJP; creates furore with remarks on Jaya Bachchan

Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Agrawal today created a furore minutes after joining the BJP with comments belittling actor-politician Jaya Bachchan as someone “who used to dance in films”, remarks dubbed “unacceptable” by party leader Sushma Swaraj. Agrawal, who lost out to Bachchan in the race for re-nomination to the upper house, today quit the Samajwadi Party and joined the BJP.

French President enjoys boat ride on Ganga, rich heritage of Varanasi

French President Emmanuel Macron today enjoyed a boat ride with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Ganga with a glimpse of the rich cultural heritage of the temple city. Macron, who had spent time at the Taj Mahal with his wife Brigitte yesterday, was given a traditional welcome with showering of flower petals, a Shehnai recital and chanting of mantras before he took a decked-up boat which ferried him, Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath between Assi and Dashwamedh ghats.

Why delay fixing GST? Not being able to simplify returns even now unfortunate

Nine months into the Goods and Service Tax (GST), the process of filing returns hasn’t been made any simpler. This is surprising as the revenue department has been working overtime to resolve the issue, given that it is the key to the success of the GST. While the Group of Ministers (IT) was to have studied the problem and come up with a solution—this was decided on January 18—this hasn’t happened. Consequently, the GST Council has been compelled to ask taxpayers to continue with the current process for another three months till June 30.