Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar’s statues defaced in Chennai/Kannur, one held

The desecration of statues of leaders continued today with busts of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar being found defaced in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, respectively. A 42-year-old man, Dinesan, was arrested in connection with the defacing of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Kannur district of Kerala, police said. Police said he was mentally unsound and later released on bail. Gandhi’s bust near the Thaliparamba taluk office was found defaced in the morning with its spectacle carving damaged and a garland on it seen lying nearby. Meanwhile, at a residential locality in Chennai, a bust of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar was found with paint smeared on its face and head.

High voltage drama in Supreme Court in Karti’s case

The Karti Chidambaram case today saw heated arguments in the Supreme Court with the Enforcement Directorate strongly opposing the green signal given to him to withdraw his plea against the probe agency’s summons and to approach the Delhi High Court for seeking relief. The ED said allowing Karti, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, to approach the high court in the money laundering case arising out of the INX Media graft case, would set a “bad precedent” for others.

Subramanian Swamy for probe against fin min official allegedly gifted gold by Nirav Modi

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a probe against a senior Finance Ministry official whom billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi allegedly gifted gold worth Rs one crore on Diwali last year. Without naming the official, Swamy claimed that the servant of this bureaucrat , who resides in Moti Bagh in the posh NDMC area, opened the “gift’ in front of other officers who were visiting this government official to exchange Diwali greetings. The official later wrongly donated the gift in the ‘Toshkhana’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Swamy claimed.

Female foeticide a matter of ‘deep shame’: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that female foeticide was a matter of “deep shame” and mothers-in-law should take the lead to protect the girl child. The prime minister was in Rajasthan to launch the National Nutrition Mission (NNM) and announce the expansion of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme. “Everyone is equal. It is important that girls get access to quality education, just like boys. A daughter is not a burden. Look around us, see how girls are bringing pride and glory to our nation,” Modi said on International Women’s Day. The prime minister also pitched for treating daughters and sons equally.

Stepping down as ministers but will be part of NDA: TDP leader YS Chowdary

TDP leader Y S Chowdary yesteday said he and his colleague Ashok Gajapathi Raju were stepping down as ministers as it was necessitated by “unavoidable circumstances” but the party would continue to be part of the NDA. Likening the decision to an unfortunate divorce, Chowdary, the Union minister of state for science and technology, said he and Raju, Union civil aviation minister, would continue to work as parliamentarians for Andhra Pradesh. Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s announcement last night that his leaders would exit the cabinet came a few hours after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Centre can’t offer special status to Andhra Pradesh, but would offer a special package with equivalent funding.