Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

Latest breaking news

Nagaland CM among 253 candidates to file poll nominations on last day

On the last day of filing of nominations, Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang was among the 253 candidates who filed their poll papers for the February 27 Assembly elections, the state’s chief electoral officer said. Apart from Zeliang of the ruling Naga People’s Front, prominent among those who filed their nominations today included former chief minister K L Chishi of the BJP. Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha told reporters that compiling the final list party-wise is taking time because of last-hour rush.

Idea snaps interconnect services with Aircel citing dues

Idea Cellular said it has “suspended” interconnect services with Aircel for various circles on account of non-payment of dues “despite several reminders”. Idea – which is on the verge of merging with larger rival Vodafone in India – said it will restore interconnect services immediately after Aircel makes the payment, but did not specify the outstanding amount or the circles. “Idea Cellular has suspended interconnect services with Aircel Ltd, due to non-payment of dues,” Idea said in a statement.

Why a Tesla car launched into space aboard a SpaceX rocket is as much a triumph for the world as it is for Elon Musk

Call it Elon Musk’s audacity of hope—or call it the wackiest PR stunt of recent times—but the Tesla-SpaceX founder can’t be said to be lacking imagination. On Tuesday, Musk launched a $100,000 Tesla Roadster—aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket—with a Starman robot propped at the wheel. And got the world talking about him, the car, and the rocket.

Auto Expo 2018: It’s compact SUVs for the shorter drive, electric vehicles for the road ahead

If the future is electric, the present is totally focused on compact sports utility vehicles and premium hatchbacks. This is what a quick perusal of launches, previews and unveiling of concepts by the country’s leading auto manufacturers at the Auto Expo that began on Wednesday shows.

RBI Monetary Policy: An attempt to rein in festered market sentiment

The run-up to the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review by RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee was laced with several unfavourable developments. Since the last policy review in December 2017, price for India Crude Basket firmed up by ~8% while 10Y US Treasury yield spiked by 43 bps. More importantly, there was fructification of fiscal slippage risks with the recent budgetary announcements highlighting a delay to the proposed fiscal consolidation roadmap as enumerated by the FRBM Committee report.