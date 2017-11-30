Morning News Bulletin: Track latest news

Google has detected an app ‘Tizi’, which has been stealing information from call records and also from social media apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, and also take pictures from mobile phones without even displaying them on screen of the device.

Beginning his two-day tour of poll-bound Gujarat with a visit to the famous Somnath temple, Rahul Gandhi today took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his emotional exhortations, calling him an “excellent actor better than Amitabh Bachchan”. Addressing three rallies at Visavadar, Savarkundla and Amreli in the Saurashtra region, Gandhi also reached out to Patidars and attacked Modi over his “silence” on Rafale deal and “proximity” to select industrialists. Before setting out on the campaign trail, Gandhi offered prayers at the famous shrine of Lord Shiva at Somnath. “Narnedra Modi is a ‘zabardast’ (excellent) actor, even better than Amitabh Bachchan. Generally, an actor has to put contact lens when he has to weep…His eyes burns and tears roll down. But Narendra Modiji does not need any contact lens for tears to roll down his eyes,” Gandhi told a rally at Savarkundla.

Google has detected an app ‘Tizi’, which has been stealing information from call records and also from social media apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, and also take pictures from mobile phones without even displaying them on screen of the device. “Tizi is a fully featured backdoor that installs spyware to steal sensitive data from popular social media applications. The Google Play Protect security team discovered this family in September 2017 when device scans found an app with rooting capabilities that exploited old vulnerabilities,” a post on Google security blog said.

President Donald Trump yesterday vowed to “take care of” North Korea’s latest provocative launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which Pyongyang’s top leader Kim Jong-Un said gave his country the capability to anywhere in the United States. The Hwasong-15 missile is believed to have flown 1,000 km from North Korea before splashing down in the Sea of Japan, shattering a two-month calm in Northeast Asia. The provocative action also came days after Trump announced fresh sanctions on Pyongyang and returned it to a US list of state sponsors of terror.

The Padmavati controversy was raging on its own, but many leaders, from across the political spectrum, stoked it further for clichéd political gains. The merits of their arguments aside, Punjab CM and Congress leader Amarinder Singh called the film a “distortion of history” and said “those feeling hurt … had a right to protest” while Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the release of a film that dishonoured “Rashtramata Padmavatiji … will not be allowed in Madhya Pradesh.”

Have you ever travelled in AC sleeper class on a train and not worried about the cleanliness of the bedsheets, blankets and pillows offered to you? That is set to change. The next time you book your train ticket you could be asked if you’d like a clean, new bed kit, comprising a towel, a single sheet, a double sheet and a pillow cover that you could take home with you after the journey, Indian Railways is looking to source these pure cotton bed kits from the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and offer them to passengers travelling in its air-conditioned (AC) sleeper coaches at a nominal Rs 250 per kit.