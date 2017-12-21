Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest News

Two days after the Gujarat Assembly poll results, the Congress yesterday began an exercise to analyse the electoral outcome at a three-day conclave that will be attended by party president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday.

Shops, hotels in Maharashtra can remain open 24X7; bars, discos can’t

Shops, hotels and malls can now remain open round-the-clock through the week in Maharashtra, according to a new law, which will not apply to bars, pubs, liquor shops and discotheques, the state’s Labour Minister Sambhaji Nilangekar-Patil said. The government notified the amended Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Service Condition) Act, 2017, yesterday which covers hotels, malls and restaurants. The bill was passed by the Maharashtra legislature during its last session. The new law excludes bars, pubs, wine shops and discos which have to open and close at a particular time. “The amendment now allows all shops to remain open in three shifts. It can remain open for 24 hours on all seven days. It is, however, mandatory to give one-day leave to their employees every week,” Nilangekar-Patil said.

Congress begins analyses of Gujarat results, Rahul Gandhi to join on Saturday

Two days after the Gujarat Assembly poll results, the Congress yesterday began an exercise to analyse the electoral outcome at a three-day conclave that will be attended by party president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday. During the ‘chintan shivir’ (introspection camp), the Congress leaders and workers will analyse the election results district-wise and discuss the road-map ahead in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, state party president Bharatsinh Solanki said here. In the elections, the results for which were declared on Monday, the Congress could not wrest power from the BJP even though its tally increased to 77 seats from 61 last time.



Congress, BJP spar over PM Modi’s remarks against Manmohan Singh

The intense face-off between the BJP and Congress over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark against his predecessor Manmohan Singh about colluding with Pakistan to influence the Gujarat polls continued for the third day today with no apparent resolution in sight. The warring rivals dug in their heels, with the Congress insisting on an apology, or at least a clarification from Modi, and the BJP rejecting the demand outright, asserting he did no wrong. Sources in the Congress said it is likely to stall Parliament proceedings today to press for an apology from the prime minister. The Congress yesterday created uproar in both Houses of Parliament and disrupted proceedings. While the day’s work in the Rajya Sabha was washed out, Congress members boycotted the Lok Sabha’s post-lunch sitting.

Whopping! 5 individuals in India have annual salary income above Rs 100 crore

Five individuals in the country reported an annual salary income above Rs 100 crore, 11 others had such income in the Rs 50-100 crore range and 58 persons earned Rs 25-50 crore from salary in FY15 (assessment year 2015-16). This was when salary income — the largest source among individual taxpayers — was shown as nil by a substantial 54% of the 4.07 crore people who filed tax returns in the year. For a comparison, none reported salary income higher than Rs 100 crore in FY12.

Why UIDAI action against Airtel will serve as a lesson to those misusing Aadhaar system

Bharti Airtel has been deservedly rapped on the knuckles by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) which has disallowed it and Airtel Payments Bank from verifying the bona fides of customers via eKYC using Aadhaar. This is a strong signal to all players from the UIDAI, and shows it means business. The penalty might seem harsh, but is deserved because companies cannot be playing around with customers and sensitive data. Already, there is much concern about Aadhaar data ‘leaks’—in several cases, government departments/ministries have put out data on various benefits being transferred to citizens with information on their Aadhaar number, names and addresses, bank account numbers, and so on.