Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest News

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has demanded strict action against those who allegedly assaulted a Kashmiri student and his brother in Bengaluru last week for not speaking in Kannada, a Dravidian language spoken mainly in the state of Karnataka. According to media reports, a 24-year-old hotel management student from Kashmir and his elder brother were reportedly beaten up and their vehicle damaged by a group of men near a bus stop in north Bengaluru’s Sanjay Nagar locality.

The country’s second–largest telecom operator Vodafone India on Tuesday said it has partnered itel Mobile to offer a 4G smartphone at an effective price of Rs 1,590. Under the offer, a customer purchasing the itel A20 smartphone will be eligible for a cash back of Rs 2,100 thereby, bringing the effective price down. Its market price is Rs 3,690. This is Vodafone’s second such tie-up with a handset maker to launch entry-level smartphones. It has already launched such devices with domestic mobile phone maker Micromax.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to the people of cyclone Ockhi-hit areas of Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and assured them all possible help from the Centre to rebuild their lives and trace those missing. PM Modi said search operations to trace the missing fishermen in Kerala and Tamil Nadu would continue and expressed hope that all of them would come back home before Christmas. “I am here to assure you that India stands shoulder to shoulder with all those affected by Cyclone Ockhi.

Tata Teleservices, Telenor, Videocon and Reliance Jio are among five telecom firms which have understated revenues by over Rs 14,800 crore, resulting in a short fall of nearly Rs 2,578 crore to the exchequer, government auditor CAG said yesterday. As per the report of Comptroller and Auditor General of India tabled in Parliament, government was paid Rs 1,015.17 crore less in licence fee, Rs 511.53 crore in spectrum usage charge, and Rs 1,052.13 crore as interest applicable on delay in payment. The five telecom companies it named are Tata Teleservices, Telenor, Videocon Telecom, Qaudrant (a Videocon group firm) and Reliance Jio.

A Delhi metro train crashed into a wall yesterday at Kalindi Kunj depot when it rolled back on a ramp while being taken for washing, six days before its commissioning with the scheduled launch of the magenta line by the prime minister. There were no casualties, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) which blamed the incident on “human error and negligence” during maintenance and asserted it will have no bearing on the December 25 launch. A DMRC official said that the empty train, part of metro’s new generation ‘driverless’ fleet, broke through a portion of the boundary wall at the depot around 3.40 pm as it rolled back.