Morning News Bulletin: Track latest news

British theoretical scientist Stephen Hawking dies at 76

Stephen Hawking, the legendary British theoretical physicist who explored the mysteries of the universe from his wheelchair and went on to become an inspiring figure globally, died today at his home in Cambridge. His family said that Hawking, 76, died peacefully in his home near Cambridge University, where he did much of his ground-breaking work on black holes and relativity. “We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today,” Hawking’s children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement.

Telangana man among 3 militants killed in J&K encounter

A 26-year-old man hailing from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana, who was allegedly radicalised into the Islamic State ideology, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on March 12, police said. “It is learnt that MD Toufeeq, a native of Manguru died in an encounter with security forces on the intervening night of March 11-12 in Hakura area of Anantnag district along with two other Kashmiri militants,” a release from Telangana police said.

BSP backed SP pulls off emphatic victories in Gorakhpur, Phulpur

The seemingly invincible BJP in Uttar Pradesh has suffered a double jolt as its was trounced by the BSP backed Samajwadi Party, in the high-stake bypolls for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats. Significantly, Gorakhpur was earlier held by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had held the Phulpur seat. Samajwadi Party’s Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel defeated BJP’s Kaushlendra Singh Patel by a sizeable 59,460 vote margin to win Phulpur bypoll, an EC official. In Gorakhpur, Praveen Nishad of SP defeated his BJP rival won by a margin of 21,961 votes.

Why a constructive debate has opened up with regard to the imposition of LTCG tax

A constructive debate has opened up with regard to the imposition of the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax (goo.gl/CyXAE7). In my article “The Little Revenue LTCG tax”, I reached the following two conclusions. First, that based on historical data on capital gains, and as made available to the public by the ministry of finance (MoF) for the fiscal years 2011-12 through 2014-15 on their website (goo.gl/oYCLLn), the new LTCG tax was unlikely to yield much tax revenue, and, therefore, was not recommended.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: Top-notch Android, quite a snapper too – Check price, specifications and other important details

Cameras on mobile phones is the new battleground these days. The only real push for innovation in mobile devices seem to be coming from camera technology. No wonder, almost every handset maker makes it a point to tout their flagship device’s photography prowess. However, with its newest and smartest smartphones—Galaxy S9 and S9+, South Korean consumer electronics behemoth Samsung has left competition far behind.