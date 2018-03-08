Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest News

Track latest news

TDP to pull out of NDA govt, keeps door for alliance with BJP ajar

The TDP last night decided to pull out of the NDA government at the Centre and asked two of its ministers in the Modi government to tender their resignation today, but kept the door for ties with the BJP ajar. The TDP took the “painful decision in the interest of the state” as it was left with “no other option”, party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said at an emergency press briefing. The two ministers in the Modi government are Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Minister of State for Science and Technology Y S Chowdary. In a tit-for-tat action, the two BJP ministers in the Naidu government–K Srinivasa Rao and T Manikyala Rao–too announced their decision to quit.

Arun Jaitley to contest RS polls from UP: BJP

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar will contest Rajya Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra respectively, the BJP’s central election committee announced. FM Jaitley is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, Pradhan is a member from Bihar and Javadekar is an MP from Madhya Pradesh. The party also announced the names of five other Union ministers and one general secretary for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in various states who will contest from the same states they have been elected from.

Karnataka Lokayukta stabbed in office; ‘Stable’ in hospital

Karnataka Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty was yesterday stabbed multiple times and left profusely bleeding by a man who went to his office with a complaint only to be told that the case was shut, officials said. Shetty, in his early 70s, was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors treated him for the stab injuries and said he was in a ‘stable’ condition in the critical care unit. He was brought to the hospital around 2 pm with multiple stab injuries and taken to the operation theatre where a team of doctors “tackled all of it,” Dr Divakar Bhat of Mallya Hospital told reporters.

Pakistan court restrains govt from arresting Hafiz Saeed

A Pakistani court yesterday extended a stay against the “possible arrest” of the Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed till April 4. Ahead of the visit of the UN Security Council monitoring team here, the Lahore High Court on January 24 had restrained the federal government from arresting Saeed on his petition. On January 23, Saeed had moved the court seeking protection from his possible arrest by the federal and the state governments, under the alleged pressure from the US and India.

Reliance Jio’s latest bundling strategy might succeed in improving 4G penetration in India

With the recent “bundling” of RJio feature phone with a service offering of Rs 49 per month with free voice calls and unlimited data, the mobile services industry is set for yet another disruption. Bundling of handsets with voice/data services is not new. In general, bundling is of two types: “pure” where only bundle is made available and not the individual components of the bundle; “mixed” where bundle as well as à la carte are available for purchase by users.