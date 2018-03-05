Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest News

Track latest news

Conrad Sangma meets Meghalaya governor, stakes claim to form government

NPP president Conrad Sangma met Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad this evening and staked claim to form the government in the state with the support of 34 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly. Meghalaya threw up a fractured mandate yesterday with the ruling Congress emerging as the largest party, marginally ahead of its rival, the National People’s Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Manipur.

INX Media case probe: Karti Chidambaram confronted with Indrani Mukerjea



Karti Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media case, was brought to the Byculla prison here and confronted with Indrani Mukerjea as part of the CBI’s probe into the matter, a senior official said. Karti Chidambaram, the son of senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram, was brought to the jail in central Mumbai around 11.15 am by a six-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he said. The official said Karti Chidambaram and Mukerjea were brought face-to-face and questioned by the CBI team for about four hours. Mukerjea, a former director of INX Media (P) Ltd, is lodged in the jail in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case.

Opposition set to corner govt in Parliament on bank scams

The second part of Parliament’s Budget Session is likely to begin on a stormy note with the Congress and other opposition parties set to raise the issue of multi-crore financial scams involving public-sector banks in both the Houses. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet tomorrow after a month-long recess in the session. Opposition parties would seek answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and other banking scams took place under his watch and how the government failed to stop them.

Fashion at Oscars: Celebs ditch black but political undertone persists

Oscars, the biggest night of Hollywood, was all about custom-made gowns and designer tuxedos, with celebrities moving on from this year’s award season red carpet black out and instead choosing other ways to register their support to sexual harassment victims. While various Hollywood A-listers, dressed in black, walked hand-in-hand with Time’s Up activists at Golden Globes, at Oscars it was all about colours, couples and celebrities having fun on the red carpet.

India set to beat Japan in steel output, become second largest producer

At the Third position in steel output over the last three years, India is within striking distance of dislodging Japan as the second largest producer of steel. However, the jump would still leave it far behind China which, with 831.7 MT, accounted for 49.2% of the global output of 1,692 MT in 2017.