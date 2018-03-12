Morning Breaking News: Track Latest Stories

Track latest image

Narendra Modi, French President Macron to visit Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will jointly inaugurate a solar plant in Mirzapur district and also visit the Trade Facilitation Centre today, said an official. Prime Minister Modi will receive the French President, who will arrive by a special plane at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport on Monday morning, the official said. From the airport, both the leaders will fly by a helicopter to Mirzapur, where they will jointly inaugurate the 75-megawatt solar plant and then will return back to Varanasi.

Forest fire traps over 30 persons in Tamil Nadu; 15 rescued

A massive forest fire broke out suddenly in a hill in Tamil Nadu today trapping 36 trekkers, most of them women, with 15 being rescued till late last night. Rescue operations were being taken up by the fire and forest department officials with the Indian Airforce sending two helicopters on the directives of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after she was approached for help by Chief Minister K Palaniswami. The helicopters undertook a survey of the area and returned to neighbouring Madurai.

Mumbai ground turns into sea of red as farmers converge for protest

Azad Maidan in south Mumbai turned into a sea of red this morning as thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged here after walking around 180 kms under blazing sun over the last six days. The farmers plan to surround the Assembly complex to press for their demands of an unconditional loan waiver, and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers who have been tilling it for years. They reached Azad Maidan early today, after camping at KJ Somaiya Ground in Sion area.

‘Make In India’ delivery patchy: Here’s why rethinking is needed

Make-in-India is one of the key cornerstones of the current government to raise growth rates and create employment. It has been almost four years since the initiative was launched, with much hope and fanfare. The government has, since then, initiated several useful steps and reforms to actualise it. The most recent upgrade in credit rating and the 30-odd point jump in the Ease of Doing Business rankings will get us some mileage.

Solar projects: Narendra Modi government calls for less-risky funds, outlines 10-point plan

The NDA government on Sunday called for concessional financing and less-risky funds for solar projects to raise the share of solar power in the energy basket, provide cheaper electricity and cut carbon emissions to fight climate change. With French President Emmanuel Macron by his side at the founding conference of the India-initiated International Solar Alliance (ISA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a 10-point action plan to promote the use of solar energy available to all nations,