More woe for Indigo, Ramachandra Guha tweets about ‘shocking rudeness’ by staff, not just once, but thrice

In the latest problem to beset budget carrier Indigo, noted historian Ramachandra Guha complained about ”unprovoked rudeness” by a staffer of the airliner. Guha took to Twitter to write about the incident. In his tweet, he said, “Three times, I have been subjected to unprovoked rudeness by an @IndiGo6E staffer. Different people, different airports, same airline. Absolutely shocking.” He further tweeted that he normally doesn’t use Twitter for consumer redressal purposes but since the same airline has misbehaved multiple times in a single week, he had to take the step. More so, he says that his friends and family have also confirmed that this has become the usual behaviour of the carrier. The tweet read, “I don’t normally use Twitter as a means of consumer redressal, but since the same airline misbehaved thrice in a single week I had to. Friends and family also confirm that rudeness has become a habit with @IndiGo6E.”

Three times this time, I have been subject to unprovoked rudeness by an @IndiGo6E staffer. Different people, different airports, same airline. Absolutely shocking. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) November 26, 2017

However, Indigo airline has denied Guha’s allegations. However, this is not the first time that Indigo has come in for criticism in recent weeks. In another incident, a video had surfaced in which staff members of IndiGo could be seen manhandling a passenger. The video went viral and had attracted massive outrage, so much so that, the airline was forced to apologise and had to further suspend the employee concerned. The matter was handed to Delhi Police. In its statement, DCP said, The passenger, namely, Rajeev Katyal, was waiting for his bus coach when he got into an argument with the Indigo staffer over a trivial issue.

The matter was subsequently sorted out. In its apology, Indigo president Aditya Ghosh had said, he personally apologised for the incident and that this doesn’t reflect the airliner’s culture. However, it had maintained that the staffer was doing his job in its report to Ministry of Civil Aviation. However, the government had asked the regulatory body Directorate General of Civil Aviation to probe the incident.