More trouble for Pierce Brosnan, Delhi government files showcause notice for pan masala ad

In fresh trouble for Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan, the Delhi government’s Health Department on Monday slapped a showcause notice against Pierce Brosnan over his appearance in a pan masala advertisement. The notice was issued under Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act, 2003 that bans all kind of direct and indirect advertisements of tobacco products. The 63-year-old star has been asked to clarify his position within 10 days. As per a report by the Indian Express, officials said that the actor could face a fine of Rs 5,000 or two years in prison or both.

S K Arora, Additional Director (Health), said that the department had received information about the promotion of the “surrogate product” by the company through different media platforms and points of sale, shops and other vendors throughout India. Arora said that the department has issued the notice to the Irish actor through the company and has been reached out via social media platforms for his response. Failure to comply could lead to a fine up to Rs 5,000 or two years in prison.

The notice read, “It may be noted that Mr Pierce Brosnan who is promoting the brand in media, TV channel, vendors and others if any have also become party to this violation and are likely to be punished as per COTPA 2003.” It also read that Areca nut (supari) in pan masala has cancer causing agent which has been scientifically proven. It added that Brosnan, an actor who is a role model for lakhs of people especially youngsters, should not indulge in the promotion of such hazardous products.

The actor had earlier said that his contract stated that he was to advertise a “breath freshener/tooth whitener” and that he was shocked and saddened by the deceptive use of his image in the pan masala brand’s advertisement. Meanwhile, the city government has also asked the pan masala group why appropriate punitive action be not initiated against its directors and office-bearers.