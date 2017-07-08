More trouble for Lalu Yadav family, ED raids Delhi premises of RJD MP Misa Bharti, husband and firm linked to duo in money laundering case

The premises of a firm linked to the Misa and her husband was also raided in the case. (PTI)

In yet another setback for Lalu Yadav family, Enforcement Directorate on Saturday raided the premises of RJD MP Misa Bharti, her husband Sailesh Kumar in an alleged case of money laundering, news agency Press Trust of India reported. The premises of a firm linked to Misa and her husband was also raided in the case. The ED raid comes a day after 12 locations of Lalu Yadav family were raided by CBI in an alleged case of corruption. Today’s raids are in connection with Benami Property case against Misa and her husband Sailesh Kumar. Bharti, a senior RJD leader, had appeared before IT department last month in connection with the case. Income Tax Department had questioned Bharti in connection with its probe into land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore. As per an official, Bharti, an RJD MP, was questioned about her personal finances and investments, especially in real estate, after she finally deposed before the investigating officer (IO) of the case here after skipping similar summons at least twice in the month of June.

Earlier on Friday, Lalu, a former Railway Minister, and his family were booked by the CBI for alleged irregularities in tender allotment to a private firm Sujata Hotels for the maintenance and functioning of BNR hotels in Ranchi and Puri. Lalu Yadav termed the raids as vendetta politics of Narendra Modi government. Lalu said that his family is being targeted. The RJD supremo, lashing out at Bharatiya Janata Party, said that when the alleged irregularities took place, Rabri was not a public servant and Tejaswi was a minor.

“When I came to know about the raids this morning, I told my children (Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav and health minister Tej Pratap Yadav) and wife that they should welcome the CBI officials and allow them to search whatever they were looking for,” Lalu said during a press conference at State Guest House in Morabadi. “It was not fair on the part of the CBI to raid the houses of my children in my absence.”