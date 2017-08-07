More trouble for BSP supremo Mayawati: 16 Dalit, Muslim and OBC outfits plan to ‘oust’ her

BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: IE)

Sixteen groups of Dalits, Muslims and OBCs leaders, including mostly those who were a part of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) earlier, held a daylong meeting in the national capital on Sunday. The meeting was headed by Naseemuddin Siddiqui, a former lieutenant of BSP supremo Mayawati, who brought the various outfits under one head ‘National Bahujan Alliance’ along with a Coordination Committee with former BSP MP Pramod Kureel as its convener. The meeting was held to outline different points and plans to ‘oust’ Mayawati and dent her core “Bahujan” vote bank, according to The Indian Express. Kureel, who is still a part of BSP said he is “still in the BSP but wants to oust Mayawati (as its leader).” Mayawati resigned from Rajya Sabha in July as she was allegedly not allowed to speak on the alleged atrocities against Dalits. Her party’s fortunes have drastically declined as she has no member in Lok Sabha and only 19 MLAs in Uttar Pradesh.

Naseemuddin Siddiqui was expelled from the party by Mayawati in May after the party suffered defeat in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections this year. As per reports, Siddiqui’s move was speculated in advance. He was quoted as saying, “Sixteen political and non-political outfits from several states gathered today. The committee will soon hold another meeting and we will form a joint front of Sarv Samaj and contest elections.” Pramod Kureel, while talking about Mayawati’s leadership, said, “The aura of Mayawati has been exposed now. Many leaders have left her in recent years but they are not organised. They all call themselves followers of Kanshi Ramji, but work alone. Hence, there was a need to bring them together. Our main aim is to give an identity and alternative to the Bahujan Samaj.”

Apart from Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Pramod Kureel, other leaders who spoke at the meeting on Sunday included Suresh Mane, a former BSP national general secretary, who was expelled by Mayawati in June 2015; Dalwara Singh, younger brother of BSP founder Kanshi Ram; Ram Krishna Yadav, who entered Lok Sabha in 1989 as BSP’s first MP; Salim Ansari, who was a BSP member of Rajya Sabha until July 2016 and Rajpal Yadav. Salim Ansari, while talking about Mayawati’s rule, said, “Mayawati Kanshi Ramji ke mission ko bech rahi hain (Mayawati is selling Kanshi Ram’s mission). We will not let her do so. Many are joining our front… She only wants money. Many BSP members are joining us….We will form a political party and contest elections.”