More trouble for AMMA? Actor Sreenath death was a murder, alleges brother; Satyanath to submit complaint to Kerala CM and DGP Behera

Now, actor Sreenath’s death has grabbed headlines in Kerala. His brother has alleged that it had been a case of murder as the actor was found dead with injury marks on his body, during the shoot of the movie ‘Shikhar’. In May 2010, actor Sreenath was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Kothamangalam Maria Hotel, but the police had concluded the case as a suicide due to personal issues though the actor’s family believed otherwise. The hotel staff found his body and informed his family. “Someone from the film industry had threatened him and that person may be behind his death. We found it strange that no one from the film ‘Shikhar’ came to pay respects to my brother on his death. The veteran actor used to phone us frequently and he told us that he believed that it was a murder,” the actor’s brother Satyanath told Manorama News.

His brother pointed out that a day after Sreenath’s mysterious death, AMMA president Innocent had issued a statement which categorically ruled out any link with the Malayalam film industry. Now the actor’s brother has told news channels that he will submit his complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DGP Loknath Behera this week itself, seeking a reopening of the investigation into Sreenath’s death.

This controversy has now come up because of media reports that Sreenath’s case file has gone missing. Sreenath’s brother also spoke to Manorama News.

Sreenath had started his career as a hero and later took up character roles in which he stood out and he also worked in several TV serials. There are several films to his credit, but Mammootty-starrer ‘Oru CBI Diarykurippu’ and Mohanlal-starrer ‘Kireedam’ are two blockbuster hits at the box office in which Sreenath had very good roles. He had no industry backing and struggled for roles. He married his leading lady Santhi Krishna but they divorced after 11 years of marriage. He remarried again years later, as did his Santhi.