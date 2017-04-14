More than Rs 40 crore demonetised notes recovered as police raid former corporator V Nagaraj’s office in Bengaluru

The police have stated that the currency notes seized from the former corporator’s office are worth more than Rs 40 crore. (ANI video-grab)

In yet another major crackdown on black money, police today conducted a raid at the office of former corporator V Nagraj in Bengaluru and thereby recovered demonetised currency notes of the denomination Rs 500 and Rs 1000. The police have stated that the currency notes seized from the former corporator’s office are worth more than Rs 40 crore.

Citing the need to curb the flow of black money across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 8 last year had implemented the demonetisation policy, thereby imposing a ban on currency notes of the denomination Rs 500 and Rs 1000. Following the implementation of the anti-graft policy, the Income Tax department has been conducting several raids at the premises of businessmen, politicians.

Days back, the I-T department raided Tamil Nadu actor Sarathkumar and wife Radhika’s residence. The actor is one of the supporters of ‘Chinamma’ Sasikala, who is currently serving jail term after failing to take the oath of Tamil Nadu Chief owing to mass public protests in the state. Meanwhile, reports suggest that many other Tamil Nadu VVIPs have also been raided by the Income Tax department. Sarathkumar and Radhika’s residences had also been searched earlier and both the actors have been under the I-T scanner for a while now.

Earlier last week, the I-T dept had also raided the residence of TN health minister VIjayabhaskar, former MP C Rajendran and VC of MGR Medical University, Dr Geethalakshmi. According to reports, the I-T had also put the houses of friend and relatives of these VVIPs under surveillance. The raids had been conducted after reports had emerged in the media about the extravagant use of money in RK Nagar by AIADMK candidate TTV Dinakaran of the Sasikala faction.