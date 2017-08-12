More than Rs 1,000 crore siphoned off in Bhagalpur Srijan NGO scam, alleges Lalu Prasad Yadav

City based NGO had siphoned off over Rs 300 crore government money meant for various schemes. (ANI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday said that an alleged scam by Baghalpur based NGO Srijan is worth more than Rs 1,000 crore, ANI reported. “Bhagalpur mein jo ghotala hua hai 1000 crore tak abhi tak pahunch gya hai, jab CBI lagegi aapko pta lag jaayega, (The scam which has taken place in Bhagalpur has reached Rs 1,000 so far, you will get to know when CBI will probe the matter)” Lalu Prasad Yadav said. Earlier, seven persons, including a bank manager, and officials of district treasury were arrested in the matter. PTI had reported that the city based NGO had siphoned off over Rs 300 crore government money meant for various schemes. Inspector-General (IG) (Economic Offence Unit) Jitendra Singh Gangwar told news agency that seven people, including manager of a bank, officials of NGO, the stenographer of district magistrate, were arrested in the issue so far.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had flagged the issue, after which, the probe into embezzlement is being carried out at a greater pace. As per PTI, the scam amounts to Rs 302.70 crore, out of which, the state government had allocated Rs 270 crore for land acquisition, Rs 17.70 crore for urban development and Rs 15 crore belonged to district Nazarat.

Explaining the process adopted by the NGO, PTI sources revealed that funds released by the state government to the district administration were being transferred to the NGO bank account with the help of district magistrate’s forged signature. The report further said that NGO, which invested the funds in real estate and other business, used to return the money to the government’s bank account as and when the money was required in the district administration’s account.