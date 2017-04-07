More than 62% people have reported call drops: DoT survey

DoT came out with the findings of the IVRS feedback system on Thursday.

According to the government’s call drop feedback survey, launched in December 2016, more than 62% of the people have said that they have experienced call drops and that the phenomenon is more severe indoors.

To tackle the menace of call drops, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had last year launched the Integrated Voice Response System (IVRS) survey to collect direct feedback from subscribers on call quality.

Between December 23, 2016 and February 28, 2017, over 16.61 lakh outbound calls were made successfully to subscribers of all telecom operators across the country.

Close to 2.21 lakh subscribers participated in the survey out of which, about 1,38,072 (62.5%) subscribers have reported call drops, DoT said revealing the findings of the survey.

“From the feedback it has been observed that the problem of call drops is more severe indoors. The feedback is shared with the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) every week for taking action in a time bound manner. The TSPs have set up an elaborate mechanism for using the IVRS feedback data sent by DoT,” it added.

Besides, TSPs are submitting action taken reports (ATRs) to the DoT Task Force every fortnight. Between February 15 to 28, 43,403 feedback cases were taken up for investigation by TSPs.

After telephonic calls and SMS to the subscribers to seek additional information on their call drop problem, 7,210 cases were identified for resolution. During the fortnight, 2,467 cases were resolved through optimisation, rectifying hardware/power problems, through field visits etc. and on cumulative basis, since launch of IVRS, 9,328 cases have been resolved through this initiative.

DoT said that the operators between June 2016 and February 2017 have installed about 2,12,917 additional BTSs (Base Transceiver Stations) across the country to tackle the problem of call drops.