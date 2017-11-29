Moradabad Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: What happened in 2012, what’s expected this year

A total of 3.32 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes across 36, 269 polling booths and 11,389 polling stations in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Moradabad Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 will be released on December 1. The three-tier municipal elections for 652 urban local bodies in the state of Uttar Pradesh kick-started on November 22. The Nagar Nigam polls in the state are being held eight months after Bhataiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and priest-turned- politician Yogi Adityanath took charge as the Chief Minister. These polls are being seen as a test of the Adityanath government in the state, the results will decide whether the CM-led government has been able to maintain its popularity or not. This year, the first phase of the Municipal Corporation polling began on Wednesday, November 22, while the second phase was conducted on November 26 and third on November 29. A total of 3.32 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes across 36, 269 polling booths and 11,389 polling stations in the state.

Moradabad Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Result 2017: Full list of winners

This section will be updated on December 1 after the announcement of the result.

What happened in 2012

Back in 2012, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed a landslide victory in the municipal polls after winning 10 out of 12 mayoral positions. Dinesh Sharma who is currently the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh was appointed as the Lucknow mayor in 2012. In Moradabad, BJP candidate Veena Agarwal had defeated her nearest rival Humanu Kabir of Peace Party by a margin of 70,111, whereas its candidate Shakuntala Bharati defeated independent Razia Khan in Aligarh by a margin of 41,834 votes.