‘Mor Khisa’: Chhattisgarh government launches new app to encourage people to go ‘cashless’

In support of the drive to make the Indian economy ‘cashless’, Raman Singh-led Chhattisgarh government has taken an initiative and launched an application named, ‘Mor Khisa’. (PTI)

In support of the drive to make the Indian economy ‘cashless’, Raman Singh-led Chhattisgarh government has taken an initiative and launched an application named, ‘Mor Khisa’. Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh launched the app, supporting cashless transactions and spreading awareness about the benefits of cashless transactions and transparency in payment schemes.

“Mor Khisa” app by CG govt is a one-stop shop to get all mobile apps for #Cashless payment. Download the app from http://t.co/FL9mBMaGlc — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) January 7, 2017

This app is a single platform for various digital payments. The application aims to make people’s life easy by telling them about the types of Mobile Banking Apps, UPI Apps and online E-Wallets available to do secure online transactions. As per egov.eletsonline.com, the app also gives a direct open or download of such apps within this app along with supporting this cause to participate and send the surveys to us to make India more digital.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Earlier, in the ‘Digi-Dhan’ Mela, the Chief Minister, Union Minister and other dignitaries drew a lucky draw from Lucky Grahak Yojana, Digidhan Vyapar Yojana and RuPay card yojana to promote digital transactions.

In the wake of demonetisation and promotion of various methods for people to go cashless and adapt digital ways to pay, last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new digital payments app named ‘Bharat Interface for Money’ (BHIM), after Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. This app is supposed to support Aadhaar-based payments, where transactions will be possible with just a fingerprint impression. The app is currently available for Android OS, whreas an iOS (Apple) App will be launched soon. The Aadhaar-based BHIM App will allow the users to make cashless payments using their mobile phones in a fast, secure and reliable way. It also helps to link the payments to the bank account and the transaction can be completed within a few seconds.