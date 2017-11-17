Live Moody’s upgrades India’s credit rating: US-based agency hails PM Modi’s economic reforms, upgrade comes after 13 years

Moody’s upgrades India’s credit rating live updates: In a big boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reforms, Moody’s today upgraded India’s credit rating by a notch to ‘Baa2’. (Reuters, India images)

Moody’s upgrades India’s credit rating live updates: In a big boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reforms, Moody’s today upgraded India’s credit rating by a notch to ‘Baa2’. It has been learnt that the rating has been upgraded after 13 years. It was last done in 2014 by the US-based credit rating agency and India was put in the bracket of Baa3. Notably, the ‘Baa3’ rating was the lowest investment grade — just a notch above ‘junk’ status. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reforms after US-based Moody’s has upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating by a notch to ‘Baa2’. Taking to Twitter, Goyal said, “Entire world is recognising Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. He said that recognising India’s growth enhancing reforms under PM Modi, Moody’s has upgraded India’s sovereign rating for the first time since 2004. Moody’s upgraded India’s credit rating with a stable outlook citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms.

9:27 am: Buoyed by Moody’s credit rating upgradation, market opens with massive gains

9:18 am: “The decision to upgrade the ratings is underpinned by Moody’s expectation that continued progress on economic and institutional reforms will, over time, enhance India’s high growth potential and its large and stable financing base for government debt, and will likely contribute to a gradual decline in the general government debt burden over the medium term,” Moody’s said in a statement.

2/3 The path that Government has chosen for long term reforms and fiscal consolidation is well recognised by investors already. — Dr Hasmukh Adhia (@adhia03) November 17, 2017

9:13 am: On Moody’s upgrade of India’s rating: The path that Government has chosen for long term reforms and fiscal consolidation is well recognised by investors already. The rating agency too has now confirmed it formally, which is welcome, Revenue Secretary Dr Hasmukh Adhia said.

9:10 am: Market veteran Vallabh Bhanshali said that ratings is not a game changer but sentiment positive, ratings upgrades have symbolic importance.

Moody’s India rating upgrade. 1. Welcome. 2. Long overdue as our analysis here showed: http://t.co/afVkVKgcHZ. 3. Recognition of reforms: GST, bank recap plan, Bankruptcy code & macro-stability. 4. Govt. focus on domestic objectives. — arvind subramanian (@arvindsubraman) November 17, 2017

9:04 AM: Chief Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Arvind Subramanian said, “Moody’s India rating upgrade. 1. Welcome. 2. Long overdue as our analysis here showed: http://indiabudget.nic.in/es2016-17/echap01.pdf …. 3. Recognition of reforms: GST, bank recap plan, Bankruptcy code & macro-stability. 4. Govt. focus on domestic objectives.”

8:59 AM: WATCH- Moody’s has upgraded the credit rating after 2014

#CNBCTV18Exclusive| Moody’s 1st reaction to the rating upgrade and the rationale behind the big boost for India @Latha_Venkatesh pic.twitter.com/ArToS3Cepv — CNBC-TV18 News (@CNBCTV18News) November 17, 2017

8:56 am: US-based Moody’s today upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating by a notch to ‘Baa2’ with a stable outlook citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms.

8:53 am: The rating upgrade comes after a gap of 13 years -Moody’s had last upgraded India’s rating to ‘Baa3’ in 2004. In 2015, the rating outlook was changed to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’.

8:50 am: The ‘Baa3’ rating was the lowest investment grade — just a notch above ‘junk’ status.