Moody’s upgrades India’s credit rating: Entire world is recognising PM Modi’s Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas reforms, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

The rating upgradation has come after 13 years. (Reuters)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reforms after US-based Moody’s has upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating by a notch to ‘Baa2’. Taking to Twitter, Goyal said, “Entire world is recognising Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. He said that recognising India’s growth enhancing reforms under PM Modi, Moody’s has upgraded India’s sovereign rating for the first time since 2004. Moody’s upgraded India’s credit rating with a stable outlook citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms.

The rating upgradation has come after 13 years. Mody had last updated India’s rating to ‘Baa3’ in 2004. The rating was changed to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’ in 2015, PTI said. “The decision to upgrade the ratings is underpinned by Moody’s expectation that continued progress on economic and institutional reforms will, over time, enhance India’s high growth potential and its large and stable financing base for government debt, and will likely contribute to a gradual decline in the general government debt burden over the medium term,” Moody’s said in a statement.

“Moody’s believes that the reforms put in place have reduced the risk of a sharp increase in debt, even in potential downside scenarios,” it said. Moody’s upgraded the Centre’s ratings to ‘Baa2’ from ‘Baa3’ and changed the outlook on the rating to stable from positive, the statement added further.

While, atating that reforms will help in sustainable growth prospects, agency added that the Narendra Modi-led government is in the middle of a wide-ranging programme of economic and institutional reforms.

“While a number of important reforms remain at the design phase, Moody’s believes that those implemented to-date will advance the government’s objective of improving the business climate, enhancing productivity, stimulating foreign and domestic investment, and ultimately fostering strong and sustainable growth,” Moody’s said.

Earlier in October, Moody’s published a report saying that on the back of a 6 percent demand growth, India will do better than China to surpass it fastest-growing Asian market for petroleum products in 2018. It also stated that even after weakening growth numbers in both these countries, China and India wil remain key growth engines for the sector in Asia, representing more than 80 per cent of the expected growth in 2018, report by Moody’s said.

“Given the oil sector’s reliance on China and increasingly India, we believe demand would face considerable risks if economic growth weakens materially below our expectations. However, India will surpass China as the fastest growing product market in Asia with petroleum consumption growing 6 per cent in 2018,” Moody’s said in a statement last month.